Brave Adam Lallana and Danny Welbeck call: Brighton predicted starting XI vs Leicester - gallery

Albion have been on a fine run of form following the restart from the World Cup break. The have gained nine points from a possible 12 thanks to wins against Southampton, Everton and Liverpool – with their only loss being a 4-2 home defeat to Premier League leaders Arsenal. The goals have also been flowing with three at Southampton, four at Everton and three against Liverpool at the Amex last Saturday. Brighton have a couple of injury concerns ahead of facing 15th placed Leicester, with Chelsea loan defender Levi Colwill the main concern with a muscular issue. "We have a problem with Levi Colwill, but we are ready to play," said head coach Roberto De Zerbi. "If we want to win at Leicester we have to play a perfect game. Lewis Dunk will play with Adam Webster or Jan Paul van Hecke. JP played very well at Middlesbrough, but I am still to decide." Albion will also be without Belgian attacker Leo Trossard who yesterday completed his £20m-plus switch to Arsenal following his falling out with De Zerbi.