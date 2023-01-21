Edit Account-Sign Out
Brighton and Hove Albion striker Danny Welbeck is fit and pushing to start at Leicester

Brave Adam Lallana and Danny Welbeck call: Brighton predicted starting XI vs Leicester - gallery

Brighton and Hove Albion will look to make it three Premier League wins on the bounce as they face Leicester at the King Power Stadium today

By Derren Howard
21 minutes ago
Updated 21st Jan 2023, 10:32am

Albion have been on a fine run of form following the restart from the World Cup break. The have gained nine points from a possible 12 thanks to wins against Southampton, Everton and Liverpool – with their only loss being a 4-2 home defeat to Premier League leaders Arsenal. The goals have also been flowing with three at Southampton, four at Everton and three against Liverpool at the Amex last Saturday. Brighton have a couple of injury concerns ahead of facing 15th placed Leicester, with Chelsea loan defender Levi Colwill the main concern with a muscular issue. "We have a problem with Levi Colwill, but we are ready to play," said head coach Roberto De Zerbi. "If we want to win at Leicester we have to play a perfect game. Lewis Dunk will play with Adam Webster or Jan Paul van Hecke. JP played very well at Middlesbrough, but I am still to decide." Albion will also be without Belgian attacker Leo Trossard who yesterday completed his £20m-plus switch to Arsenal following his falling out with De Zerbi.

Here’s how Albion could line-up against Leicester...

1. Rob Sanchez - GK

Brighton's No 1 and will need to be on his toes against Jamie Vardy

Photo: Mike Hewitt

2. Joel Veltman - RB

The reliable Netherlands defender will likely get the nod ahead of Tariq Lamptey

Photo: Mike Hewitt

3. Lewis Dunk - CB

Top level displays once again this season and will likely be alongside Adam Webster

Photo: Mike Hewitt

4. Adam Webster - CB

Fit again after injury and will likely start ahead of Van Hecke as Levi Colwill is out injured

Photo: Ryan Pierse

