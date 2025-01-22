Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Brighton striker Glenn Murray is not ruling out the Seagulls qualifying for Europe once again this season.

Albion have been inconsistent this term and are currently ninth in the Premier League after their 3-1 win against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

The battle for European qualification is desperately tight this term with Brighton, Fulham, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Newcastle and Nottingham Forest all pushing the established elite of Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City – while Manchester United, West Ham and Tottenham continue to be way off the pace.

"I think a top ten finish would be acceptable [for Brighton] this year,” said Murray to 10bet. “Obviously getting into Europe is a dream again to be able to get there.

“There'll probably be in a better place to do that next year when there's been less movement at the football club. What did they bring in? Seven players, a new manager, a new coaching staff. That's a lot of change for people to get used to and settle into, including the manager side of it.

“Next year they'll be more primed and more expectant to get into Europe, but I'm not ruling it out this season either.”

The Seagulls spent north of £200m in the summer window as the likes of Yankuba Minteh, Georginio Rutter, Ferdi Kadioglu, Mats Wieffer and Matt O’Riley arrived. This month Diego Gomez joined from Inter Miami for around £12m, while Julio Enciso is expected to be the main outgoing as he seals a loan move to Premier League strugglers Ipswich Town.

Murray added: “It’s a really young group, bags and bags of potential, and I’m really excited to see where they go. They can be frustrating sometimes, they've dropped points from winning positions this season, but I think the important thing is that they've managed to take the lead in games.

“Maybe you can question their game management slightly, but after a summer where they spent north of almost £200 million. I think you've got to look at it from the point of view that Brighton never really buy the finished product. They're always looking to develop a player.

“They beat their own personal records of spending in the summer transfer window. It's going to take time for all those guys to get used to playing in the Premier League. A lot of them have come from different leagues, leagues that aren't anywhere near as good as the Premier League.”

Of all the summer arrivals, Rutter is the only player to briefly experience the demands of Premier League football during his time with Leeds United. Murray feels the other players all need time to adjust.

“It takes time to get used to the pace and the power of it,” said the former Brighton striker. “The relentlessness of the Premier League week in, week out. Also getting used to a different culture, getting used to living in England.

“Everyone's different. Some people find their feet really quickly and their attributes suit the league immediately whereas others take a little bit more time. I think it's important to look at Brighton and just think they're in a really good moment and yes, they can be frustrating. They can also be breathtaking at times, but it's a process and they can only get better.”