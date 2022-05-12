Here are the best from all of today’s Premier League rumours.

12th May 2022 - Premier League rumours

Brightojn & Hove Albion will be confident of another win as they travel to Elland Road this weekend after their spectacular recent form.

Bar defeat to Manchester City, the Seagulls have taken victories over Arsenal, Tottenham, Wolves and Manchester United and currently only sit three points from an eighth place finish.

Meanwhile, Leeds United sit in the relegation zone on goal difference and are in desperate need of a win from their remaining two matches to avoid a return to the Championship.

The reverse fixture between the two clubs ended 0-0 on the south coast, but Brighton have lost only once in their previous ten meetings.