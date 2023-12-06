Brentford player ratings vs Brighton: One 5 and several 6s as key man suffers injury on frustrating night

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pascal Gross scored and bagged an assist as Brighton came from behind to secure a hard-fought 2-1 win at the Amex on Wednesday night.

The visitors’ top scorer Mbeumo opened the scoring in the 27th minute after Jan Paul van Hecke brought down Vitaly Janelt in the box.

Gross drew Albion level just four minutes later with a classy finish into the corner from the edge of the box and then the German's teasing cross was headed home by academy star Jack Hinshelwood in the 52nd minute for his first goal for the club.

Bryan Mbeumo suffered a concerning-looking injury as Brentford were beaten 2-1 by Brighton. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

The Seagulls had to withstand some late pressure from the Bees but they held on for only their second win in nine Premier League matches.

Here is how Sussex World rated Brentford's players from the contest.

Mark Flekken - 6

Nothing he could do about Gross' equaliser but made a good save from Joao Pedro to stop a second. A well-placed header beat him for Brighton's second through Hinshelwood but he pulled off a solid stop to deny Simon Adingra late on.

Mads Roerslev - 5

Had the difficult task of keeping Kaoru Mitoma quiet and while he sometimes was helped out by teammate Yegor Yarmolyuk, he resoundingly lost this battle.

Ethan Pinnock - 6

Didn't give Joao Pedro much room to breathe as he man-marked the Brazilian and he tracked back well in the opening 45. Got a bit sloppier as the game wore on but still made some important interceptions in defence.

Ben Mee - 6

Was a strong aerial presence in defence but also did some neat passes through the lines to kickstart Brentford's attacks in the first half. Gave away the ball a few times in the second half and went for a Hollywood equaliser at the death but his overhead kick went wide.

Vitaly Janelt - 6

Went on a superb driving run into the box and won his side a penalty after being fouled by Jan Paul van Hecke in the box. Didn't do too much else, though.

Shandon Baptiste - 6

Linked up with Janelt well before the Bees won a penalty and put in a creditable display in midfield, despite not having much of the ball.

Frank Onyeka - 7

The physical midfielder looked lively in attack and battled hard in the centre of the park. Nearly set up a second after dispossessing Pascal Gross and held his own in midfield.

Yegor Yarmolyuk - 6

Looked fairly comfortable at this level despite being just 19 but didn't get many opportunities as Brentford were on the back foot. Was replaced at half time by Keane Lewis-Potter.

Saman Ghoddos - 7

The Iranian international - who usually plays as a forward, attacking midfielder, or winger - was deployed as a left wing-back at the Amex and made some good recovery tackles in an unfamiliar role. Did a decent job on Simon Adingra but didn't get many chances to show his attacking capabilities.

Bryan Mbeumo - 7

Brentford's dangerman had a fairly quiet start but took his penalty with aplomb. His night was ended early after twisting his ankle in the first half.

Neal Maupay - 6

The striker barely had a touch in the first half against his old club but had a good chance in the second, only to be denied by Igor Julio. Wasn't given much service but was solid enough.

Substitutes:

Yoane Wissa - 6

Came on before the break for the injured Mbeumo and made some good, driving runs when introduced into the came. Had a shot cleared off the line at 1-1 but was short on chances to attack. Lucky to stay on the pitch after making contact with Billy Gilmour's face.

Keane Lewis-Potter - 6

Was outjumped by Jack Hinshelwood for Brighton's second shortly after coming on but showed some trickery towards the end.

Mikkel Damsgaard - 7

Showed some quick feet and intelligent play when he came on.

Myles Peart-Harris - n/a