BRENTFORD, ENGLAND - APRIL 03: Joao Pedro of Brighton & Hove Albion is tackled by Kristoffer Ajer (C) and Vitaly Janelt of Brentford (R) during the Premier League match between Brentford FC and Brighton & Hove Albion at Gtech Community Stadium on April 03, 2024 in Brentford, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Too easy at times for Brentford – Brentford went through Brighton like butter at times in the first half. The 10th minute saw a big chance for Brentford, Wissa’s shot was narrowly missed just past Bart Verbruggen’s post. Brentford manager Thomas Frank was eager to get the fans going, waving to the crowd and jeering them and his side to keep the momentum going early on in the game. Brentford were able to get really behind Brighton’s defensive line. Another example would be in the 38th minute, With Wissa again finding space and weaving around Brighton players skillfully. Wissa dictated the attacking flow of Brentford.

De Zerbi not happy – In the 52nd minute of the game, Buonanotte fouled Nathan Collins poorly with no need. De Zerbi could be seen putting his hood above his face in despair as he saw the Albion midfielder get cautioned. Brighton looked flat in terms of attacking promise throughout the game, allowing Brentford to attack more and more. The home side gained a lot of confidence from the chances they were given, and looked like the side to make the moves in this fixture. In the 86th minute, the Brighton boss seemed to be kicking out in frustration in his seat after seeing his side have a few missed chances.

It’s good to have Joao Pedro back – Seeing star man Pedro back for Brighton was great to see, and sparks of his quality shone through at the beginning of the match. A notable moment for the Brazilian International was in the 22nd minute when a fine cross from Adingra met the head of Pedro. The header looped just wide, but showed the threat the striker possesses.

In terms of the game in general, it’d be fair to say it didn’t live up to the excitement we’ve seen in previous matches between the two sides. This was a game that lacked any real poise from either team.