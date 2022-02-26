Brighton 0-2 Aston Villa VERDICT: Steven Gerrard’s key tactic that piled pressure on below-par Brighton

Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins celebrates his strike against Brighton

Goals from Matty Cash and Ollie Watkins gave Steven Gerrard’s side all three points, and only their second win in their last eight games.

Despite losing the game, the Seagulls showed plenty of spirit and aggression, even if it did usually culminate in bringing down an opposition player, in a game which saw eight yellow cards awarded.

A scuffle following an off the ball incident, Leandro Trossard pushing Douglas Luiz over, was evidence of Brighton letting their frustration get the better of them.

The game in constant danger of boiling over, with the Albion crowd’s back up, and both sets of players not holding back in challenges. Danny Ings’ late challenge on Joel Veltman saw the home support explode in outrage.

The away side certainly didn’t wilt, however, to the intensity of the Seagulls. Tyrone Mings not holding back when Marc Cucurella went down theatrically following a flailing arm from Watkins, the Villa defender running over to let the Brighton left back know exactly what he thought. Both sides not backing down from a fight.

A reminder of a much graver fight was delivered by Matty Cash when opening the scoring. After perfectly chesting down a ball on the edge of the area, he fired right footed against the post and in. A goal which was against the run of play. In celebration, Cash lifted his shirt to reveal a message of support for Poland team-mate Tomasz Kedziora who currently plays for Dynamo Kyiv, in the Ukrainian capital.

A good response after going behind from Brighton saw Cash slip to let Brighton in down the left, the ball eventually falling to Alexis Mac Allister on the edge of the area who fired a shot which rattled against the crossbar.

It was the visitors, however, who’s efforts would be rewarded. Watkins doubled Villa’s lead in the second half, latching onto a long ball forwards from Mings and calmly sliding the ball past Robert Sanchez.

Graham Potter’s side did not give up though, their best chance falling to substitute Danny Welbeck, who headed wide a golden opportunity to get Brighton back into the game, the striker wasting a free header at the back post at 2-0 down. The score remaining the same.

The story before the game of Gerrard’s public admission of wanting to sign Albion midfielder Yves Bissouma, Villa having a bid in the region of £25 million rejected in January, was not added to. The midfielder having a quiet game in the middle of the park.

The Villa manager’s message to his players to “remain calm, remember the game plan, and execute it,” following the delayed kick-off were clearly listened to by his side, Villa constantly frustrating Brighton en route to their win.