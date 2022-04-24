Brighton 2-2 Southampton player ratings, heroes and villains: Danny Welbeck star quality and James Ward Prowse drops Gareth Southgate hint

Brighton striker Danny Welbeck fired Albion into the lead against Southampton in the Premier League at the Amex Stadium

Brighton made a blistering start and were ahead inside 76 seconds. Saints goalkeeper Fraser Forster failed to deal with Marc Cucurella’s low cross from the left and Danny Welbeck was on hand to poke into the empty net.

Southampton almost levelled when Livramento’s deflected effort struck the left post, with Adams narrowly unable to convert the rebound.

Brighton then had an effort disallowed for offside after Maupay headed home following a corner.

Southampton full-back Livramento was stretchered off in the 36th minute.

The England Under-21 international, who was sidelined by a knee injury earlier this season, stayed down after twisting awkwardly as he attempted to challenge Enock Mwepu and was replaced by Romain Perraud.

Brighton doubled their advantage in the 44th minute.

Saints defender Salisu diverted the ball into his own goal via the left post after attempting to prevent a Trossard pass reaching Welbeck.

Southampton halved the deficit in the fourth minute of added time at the end of the first half thanks to a James Ward-Prowse free-kick.

Saints levelled in the 54th minute as Ward-Prowse claimed his second of the afternoon.

Oriol Romeu touched the ball back to his captain on the edge of Brighton’s box and Ward-Prowse drilled into the bottom left corner in front of the travelling fans.