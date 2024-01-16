BREAKING
Brighton 2024-25 season ticket price increase: How the Seagulls compare to West Ham, Chelsea and Crystal Palace

By Derren Howard
Published 16th Jan 2024, 10:04 GMT
Updated 16th Jan 2024, 11:57 GMT

Brighton and Hove Albion have increased their season ticket prices for the 2024-25 season.

The Seagulls are currently eighth in the Premier League, they have advanced to the fourth round of the FA Cup and are also through to the knockout to the knockout stages of the Europa League.

Roberto De Zerbi's team are playing some of the most attractive football across the Premier League and throughout Europe and demand to watch the Seagulls live and on TV is higher than at anytime in their history.

The club though stated that due to seeing their outgoings rise in recent times they have to increase the cost of season tickets between, five and eight per cent, depending on where you sit at the Amex Stadium.

The cheapest season-ticket now available to fans is £595 with the most costly now rising to £965 for next season. Brighton season tickets 2024-25

Here's how Albion's season ticket prices compare to their Premier League rivals – based on this current season's figures.

Cheapest season ticket 2023-24: £335. Most expensive season ticket 2023-24: £500

1. Burnley

Cheapest season ticket 2023-24: £335. Most expensive season ticket 2023-24: £500 Photo: OLI SCARFF

Cheapest season ticket 2023-24: £510. Most expensive season ticket 2023-24: £510

2. Luton Town

Cheapest season ticket 2023-24: £510. Most expensive season ticket 2023-24: £510 Photo: George Wood

Cheapest season ticket 2023-24: £419. Most expensive season ticket 2023-24: £529

3. Sheffield United

Cheapest season ticket 2023-24: £419. Most expensive season ticket 2023-24: £529 Photo: Michael Regan

Cheapest season ticket 2023-24: £419. Most expensive season ticket 2023-24: £549

4. Brentford

Cheapest season ticket 2023-24: £419. Most expensive season ticket 2023-24: £549 Photo: Clive Rose

