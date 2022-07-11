Brighton 23-man pre-season line-up – surprise inclusion, several left out, Manchester City and Chelsea target, Graham Potter reaction

Potter fielded two separate XIs in each half but neither were able to force a goal in a match played behind closed doors at the American Express Elite Football Performance Centre.

Potter, who guided Albion to ninth in the Premier League last season, said“It was a good exercise for us. It was a case of getting players time on the pitch at this stage of pre-season and building relationships and we did that

“We had a couple of mixed teams out there, but I thought the attitude of all the players was fantastic.

New arrival Julio Enciso played the first 45 minutes, and Deniz Undav, the striker who spent last season on loan with Union also featured.

Potter added: “Julio and Deniz looked sharp, they both had a positive impact on the game.

"They have only been with their new team-mates for a few training sessions.”

LEICESTER, Jason Steele - GK In goal for the first 45 minutes and will be a back-up once more this season for Rob Sanchez and Kjel Scherpen

Matt Clarke - D On loan last season at West Brom and will want to impress in pre-season and push for role this season with Albion and Graham Potter

Lewis Dunk - D The Albion skipper was in preseason action for the first 45 minutes against Union SG. He will be vital for Potter's men once more this season

Marc Cucurella - D The Man City and Chelsea target played the first 45 minutes