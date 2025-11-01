Diego Gomez thanks Georginio for his assist in Brighton's 3-0 win against Leeds United | Getty Images

All the reaction from Brighton’s 3-0 win against Leeds United from the Amex Stadium

Brighton kept their first clean sheet of the season as they enjoyed a comfortable 3-0 win against Leeds United.

Danny Welbeck pushed his claim for an England recall as he opened the scoring 10 minutes - his sixth goal of the season.

Paraguay international midfielder then sealed the victory as he scored twice in the second half after excellent assists from Georginio and Yankuba Minteh.

The assist was a nice moment for Georginio against his old club. Albion's £40m record signing has struggled this term and is yet to score this season.

But his contribution to the team is highly-valued by head coach Fabian Hurzeler.

It was his moment of magic on 64 minutes that teed-up Gomez and effectively won the game for Albion.

Georginio latched on to a loose ball and drove into the box. He then ghosted beyond defender Joe Rodon and hit the byline. His left-footed cut back was then expertly finished by Gomez.

The win moves Brighton up to eighth in the Premier League with 15 points from 10 matches. They are one points and one place behind Crystal Palace, who they play at Selhurst Park next weekend.

Clean sheet delights Fabian Hurzeler

Albion head coach Fabian Hurzeler, speaking to Match of the Day, said: "Overall it was good performance from the start, especially the first 20 minutes.

“We lost a bit of control but in the second half got it back. We kept a clean sheet which was important, scored some good goals and created a lot of chances. I am happy, it's really about getting consistency into our results.

"Winning is always the best feeling but a clean sheet gives you a high percentage of winning the game. Everyone worked hard and were there for each other. We deserve a clean sheet."