Brighton 4-0 Man United player ratings: Moises Caicedo and FIVE Albion stars strut and swagger in dazzling victory

Albion were superb throughout and took a deserved 15th-minute lead courtesy of Moises Caicedo’s first goal for the club.
Gross’ initial attempt was blocked by Alex Telles before Ecuador midfielder Caicedo drilled into the bottom left corner from distance.
Albion should have doubled their lead three minutes before the break.
Raphael Varane made a mess of Robert Sanchez’s long kick forward but former United forward Danny Welbeck lobbed over with only David De Gea to beat.
Brighton did increase their lead early in the second period.
Marc Cucurella joined Caicedo in claiming his first Albion goal, sweeping into the roof of the net after Leandro Trossard pulled the ball back from the left.
United were in danger of being humiliated and fell 4-0 behind after conceding quickfire goals to Gross and Trossard.
German midfielder Gross slipped the ball beyond De Gea from close range, with Trossard again providing the assist after Cucurella had collected a long pass from goalkeeper Sanchez.
Trossard then bundled home from close range after Diogo Dalot cleared Welbeck’s initial dinked effort off the line.
VAR checked for possible handball but the goal was awarded, with United fans chanting “you’re not fit to wear the shirt”.
Brighton fans menwhile finished off singing “we want five!”
It was by far and away Brighton’s best home performance of the season and a proud moment for head coach Graham Potter.
Here’s Sonny Turner with the Brighton player ratings...