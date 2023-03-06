Brighton 4-0 West Ham: where Amex Stadium thrashing ranks amongst Roberto De Zerbi's biggest wins - gallery

Brighton enjoyed one of their best ever performances under Roberto De Zerbi as they thrashed West Ham 4-0 at the Amex Stadium last Saturday
When Graham Potter left last September for the riches of Chelsea, some feared the worst from Brighton’s chances of maintaining their lofty position in the Premier League.
Little-known Italian Roberto De Zerbi was entrusted with picking up the pieces with some pundits suggesting his lack of English and experience in the top flight would stand against him.
Brighton however were convinced they had the right man and after a short spell at the helm Brighton fans started to believe the former Shakhtar Donetsk and Sassuolo manger could deliver his attractive brand of football at the highest level. The attacking football was evident from the start and De Zerbi-ball has since yielded 32 goals from 17 matches with 25 points so far. Fans are loving life under the Italian as they continue their quest for European qualification and also an excellent chance of Wembley FA Cup semi-final as they have been drawn against League Two Grimbsy in the quarters.
It’s been an impressive and goal-filled start for De Zerbi...Here’s the best of his matches so far...
1. STOKE ON TRENT, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 28: Roberto De Zerbi, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, acknowledges the fans prior to the Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round match between Stoke City and Brighton and Hove Albion at Bet365 Stadium on February 28, 2023 in Stoke on Trent, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)
Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi has added goals to this Albion team
Photo: Naomi Baker
2. Liverpool 3-3 Brighton
First match in charge and it was a sign that things are not going to be dull under De Zerbi. Albion blitzed into a two-goal lead through Leo Trossard but Liverpool fought back with a double from Roberto Firmino and then an own goal from Adam Webster. Trossard though was brilliant for Brighton that day and blasted home to make it 3-3. Welcome Roberto!
Photo: Clive Brunskill
3. Brighton 4-1 Chelsea
Who can forgot this October afternoon? An Amex Stadium was fully pumped for the return of Graham Potter's Chelsea and Albion blitzed to a 3-0 lead through Trossard and ogs from Ruben-Loftus Cheek and Trevoh Chalobah. Kai Havertz pulled one back but Pascal Gross made four. De Zerbi had arrived!
Photo: Alex Pantling
4. Wolves 2-3 Brighton
Brighton powered to a 1-0 lead through Adam Lallana but eased off and Wolves went 2-1 up with Gonçalo Guedes and Rúben Neves netting. A header from Kaoru Mitoma settled the nerves and the ever-reliable Pascal Gross grabbed all three points.
Photo: Mike Hewitt