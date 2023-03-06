Brighton 4-0 West Ham: where Amex Stadium thrashing ranks amongst Roberto De Zerbi's biggest wins - gallery

Brighton however were convinced they had the right man and after a short spell at the helm Brighton fans started to believe the former Shakhtar Donetsk and Sassuolo manger could deliver his attractive brand of football at the highest level. The attacking football was evident from the start and De Zerbi-ball has since yielded 32 goals from 17 matches with 25 points so far. Fans are loving life under the Italian as they continue their quest for European qualification and also an excellent chance of Wembley FA Cup semi-final as they have been drawn against League Two Grimbsy in the quarters.