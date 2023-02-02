Brighton ace 'had the opportunity' to seal January transfer move amid Sunderland and Sevilla interest

Teenage forward Julio Enciso ‘had the opportunity’ to depart Brighton & Hove Albion in the January transfer window, according to latest reports in Paraguay.

The 19-year-old has only featured eight times in all competitions for the Seagulls since his summer switch from Club Libertad, and has played just 339 minutes of first team football.

Paraguayan outlet La Nación has reported that Enciso was offered the chance to join Spanish heavyweights Sevilla or Championship outfit Sunderland on loan until the end of the season during the winter window.

Both clubs were willing to offer the teenager more game time, but Albion rejected their overtures as they ‘need him’ at the Amex.

La Nación’s European football correspondent Christian Martin said:"Julio Enciso had the opportunity to go on loan to Sunderland or Sevilla but they need him at Brighton and that's why he stayed."