Brighton ace Kaoru Mitoma speaks ahead of Brighton’s pre-season tour to his home country

Brighton and Hove Albion will hope to have flying winger Kaoru Mitoma fit for the pre-season trip to Japan.

The 27-year-old has been out of action following a lower back injury sustained at Sheffield United last February. Mitoma has impressed for the Seagulls following his arrival from Kawasaki Frontale for around £2.5m in 2021. The Japan international now hopes to be fit in time for the trip to his home country as Brighton face J1 League sides Kashima Antlers on July 25 and Tokyo Verdy on July 28. Both friendlies will be held at the 68,000-capacity National Stadium in Tokyo.

“I am looking forward to showing my teammates my home country, and these will be my first matches after the injury,” said Mitoma to the Albion website. “My recovery is going very well, and I am preparing to play well in Japan, and neither game is going to be easy against strong opponents.

Brighton's Japanese midfielder Kaoru Mitoma sustained a lower back injury last February

“It is also a great opportunity for both Kashima Antlers and Tokyo Verdy to show the world the quality and the skill that we have in the Japanese league.”

Mitoma added: “I hope the fans will give us an incredible welcome in Japan, and it I know it will be a wonderful experience for the players and the club to see Japan and what a great country it is.”

Brighton will also hope to have new manager well and truly in place by then. The club parted company with Roberto De Zerbi on the final day of last season and the search for the boss continues.

Former head coach Graham Potter is the current favourite with bookmakers but Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna and Southampton’s Russell Martin remain of interest.