Brighton ace makes BBC team of the week dominated by Man United, Everton and Tottenham

Brighton and Hove Albion’s star performer in Saturday’s 1-0 win against Bournemouth was rewarded with a place in Garth Crooks’ BBC Team of the Week

Kaoru Mitoma was once again in sublime form for Albion on the left flank and it was was his late header that sealed all three points against Gary O’Neil’s resolute Bournemouth team.

The win keeps Brighton sixth in the Premier League as they continue their fight for European qualification this season.

Mitoma has been one of Brighton’s best players this term and has helped soften the blow of losing Leandro Trossard to Arsenal last month. The Japan international has seven goals to his name so far and has now netted in each of his last three matches.

Kaoru Mitoma of Brighton & Hove Albion celebrates with team mates after scoring their sides goal against Bournemouth

Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi admitted after Bournemouth that it’s “impossible to substitute” his star player as he’s always capable of producing a moment of magic. He is a huge favourite already among Brighton fans and is well on the way to perhaps becoming Japan’s most successful player in the Premier League. He has certainly caught the eye of BBC pundit Garth Crooks.

"Mitoma was desperately unlucky not to make my team of the week after his performance at the Amex Stadium against Liverpool,” wrote the former Tottenham striker for his BBC team of the week column. “However, I was determined to find a place for him after his performance against a Bournemouth side that might have got something out of the game had it not been for his brilliance.

"The Japan international is the most exciting player I have seen in a Brighton shirt since a young Peter Ward burst onto the scene in the 1970s - he also had the knack of scoring wonderfully-crafted goals. Brighton are playing some fabulous football at the moment and currently sit sixth in the table. I'm surprised they are not suffering from vertigo.”

Elsewhere in the XI, there were also spots for record breaker Harry Kane following his winner against Man City and Man United striker Marcus Rashford, who completed the attack alongside Mitoma. Everton's James Tarkowski and Onana were also included following their victory against leaders Arsenal

