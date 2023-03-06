Brighton ace makes BBC Team of Week dominated by Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal

Brighton and Hove Albion enjoyed a 4-0 Premier League win against lowly West Ham on Saturday at the Amex Stadium – but which Albion star made the BBC Team of the week

Brighton got their European back on track thanks to their excellent performance and result against the Hammers. Alexis Mac Allister’s first half penalty saw the Seagulls on their way and further strikes from Joel Veltman, Kaoru Mitoma and Danny Welbeck sealed a valuable three points.

It leaves Brighton eighth in the league standings but they do have games in hand on most of the teams above them as the race for Europe heats up. One Brighton player however stood out above the rest for BBC Team of the Week selector Garth Crooks.

Elsewhere, Liverpool turned in a stunning display to rout old foes Manchester United 7-0 during another frantic weekend of Premier League football.

However, Arsenal remain five points clear of Manchester City – 2-0 winners over Newcastle – at the top of the table as a result of their remarkable fightback against Bournemouth.

Here the former Tottenham striker goes through his XI for this week...

Alexis Mac Allister of Brighton & Hove Albion celebrates with teammates after scoring the team's first goal against West Ham

Alisson (Liverpool) Garth's verdict: "Alisson will feel as elated as his strikers because he didn't give United a sniff. The clean sheet will have put the icing on the result for Liverpool."

Nathan Ake (Manchester City) Garth's verdict: "Ake is a tremendous defender and his tackle on Sean Longstaff, who took a tad too long to get his shot away for Newcastle, was outstanding."

Wesley Fofana (Chelsea) Garth's verdict: "Fofana came back from injury as Thiago Silva sustained his. However, Fofana is in the team just in time to face Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday night in the Champions League."