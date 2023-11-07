Brighton ace makes Premier League team of the week dominated by Sheffield United, Crystal Palace and Man City

Harry Redknapp was keeping a close eye on an action packed and often controversial Premier League weekend – but who made his team of the week?

Brighton and Hove Albion are seventh in the Premier League following their 1-1 draw at draw Everton. It was though quite the chaotic week in the English top flight as nine-man Tottenham lost 4-1 to Chelsea.

It was a frenetic meeting that saw five disallowed goals, two red cards, a penalty and two Spurs players forced off during the first half with injury, as Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino marked his return to north London by ending the Premier League’s last unbeaten record.

Elsewhere, Mikel Arteta was fuming at VAR as the Gunners lost 1-0 at St James’ Park on Saturday – their first Premier League defeat of the campaign – as Anthony Gordon scored a controversial winner for the hosts.

Champions Man City walloped Bournemouth 6-1, Brentford secured a 3-2 win against West Ham, Sheffield United enjoyed their first three points with a 2-1 triumph against Wolves and there were wins for Crystal Palace at Burnley and Man United at Fulham. Nottingham Forest also secured an eye-catching win against Unai Emery's Aston Villa.

Former Tottenham and West Ham boss Harry Redknapp kept a close eye on proceedings over the weekend and was impressed by Albion’s skipper Lewis Dunk. “I’m a big fan of Lewis Dunk,” Redkanpp wrote for www.betvictor.com. “We all know how good a defender this fella is, not many get the better of him, I don’t think people realise the quality he has though.

"Some of his passes were outstanding and he was unlucky to have a lovely volley ruled out. He’s even started taking free kicks. You know the lad’s full of confidence when that’s happening!”

Redkanpp’s XI: Sam Johnstone (Crystal Palace); Ola Aina (Nottingham Forest), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Lewis Dunk (Brighton), Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace); Oliver Norwood (Sheffield United), Jeremy Doku (Manchester City); Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), Ross Barkley (Luton), Cameron Archer (Sheffield United); Anthony Gordon (Newcastle).

1 . LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 04: Lewis Dunk of Brighton & Hove Albion scores a goal that is later ruled offside during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Brighton & Hove Albion at Goodison Park on November 04, 2023 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Jess Hornby/Getty Images) Lewis Dunk of Brighton & Hove Albion scores a goal that is later ruled offside during the Premier League match at Everton Photo: Jess Hornby

2 . Sam Johnstone - Crystal Palace Redknapp wrote: “I wouldn’t say there was a lot of great keepers this weekend, but Sam Johnstone caught my eye. This boy’s having a good season and made a couple of excellent saves at Turf Moor. He was nice and calm with the ball at his feet too, you can see why he’s made the England squad.” Photo: George Wood

3 . Ola Aina - Forest Redknapp wrote: “I’ve got to have Ola Aina in my side, what a finish that was. It’s got to be something good to beat a keeper as good as Martinez from that distance, it certainly was! He switched over to left-back during the game as well, I like to see players who can play in a couple of positions.” Photo: Michael Regan