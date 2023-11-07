Brighton ace makes Premier League team of the week dominated by Sheffield United, Crystal Palace and Man City
Brighton and Hove Albion are seventh in the Premier League following their 1-1 draw at draw Everton. It was though quite the chaotic week in the English top flight as nine-man Tottenham lost 4-1 to Chelsea.
It was a frenetic meeting that saw five disallowed goals, two red cards, a penalty and two Spurs players forced off during the first half with injury, as Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino marked his return to north London by ending the Premier League’s last unbeaten record.
Elsewhere, Mikel Arteta was fuming at VAR as the Gunners lost 1-0 at St James’ Park on Saturday – their first Premier League defeat of the campaign – as Anthony Gordon scored a controversial winner for the hosts.
Champions Man City walloped Bournemouth 6-1, Brentford secured a 3-2 win against West Ham, Sheffield United enjoyed their first three points with a 2-1 triumph against Wolves and there were wins for Crystal Palace at Burnley and Man United at Fulham. Nottingham Forest also secured an eye-catching win against Unai Emery's Aston Villa.
Former Tottenham and West Ham boss Harry Redknapp kept a close eye on proceedings over the weekend and was impressed by Albion’s skipper Lewis Dunk. “I’m a big fan of Lewis Dunk,” Redkanpp wrote for www.betvictor.com. “We all know how good a defender this fella is, not many get the better of him, I don’t think people realise the quality he has though.
"Some of his passes were outstanding and he was unlucky to have a lovely volley ruled out. He’s even started taking free kicks. You know the lad’s full of confidence when that’s happening!”
Redkanpp’s XI: Sam Johnstone (Crystal Palace); Ola Aina (Nottingham Forest), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Lewis Dunk (Brighton), Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace); Oliver Norwood (Sheffield United), Jeremy Doku (Manchester City); Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), Ross Barkley (Luton), Cameron Archer (Sheffield United); Anthony Gordon (Newcastle).