Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Girl, 12 & boy, 17 die following major incident at beach
Virgin Media customers told to switch off their routers - here’s why
Alison Hammond breaks down in tears on This Morning
Bournemouth beach deaths: Boat impounded by police
Police investigation launched after man and woman found dead in shed
Body of 15-year-old found in lake after massive police search

Brighton ace named in Newcastle legend's Premier League team of the season alongside Tottenham, Man City and Man United stars - gallery

A Newcastle United legend has named a Brighton & Hove Albion ace in his 2022-23 Premier League team of the season.
By Matt Pole
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 10:21 BST
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 10:35 BST

The Premier League's record goalscorer, Alan Shearer, revealed his dream XI on Thursday [June 1].

And a Seagulls star features in the team following a stunning season on the south coast.

Albion’s sixth-place finish means the club will compete in Europe for the first time in their 122-year history next campaign.

Shearer also selected four heroes from champions Manchester City, two from his hometown club Newcastle United, and a pair of players from runners-up Arsenal.

Here’s who the 52-year-old named in his 2022-23 Premier League team of the season.

A Newcastle United legend has named a Brighton & Hove Albion ace in his 2022-23 Premier League team of the season.

1. Brighton ace named in Newcastle legend's Premier League team of the season alongside Tottenham, Man City and Man United stars - gallery

A Newcastle United legend has named a Brighton & Hove Albion ace in his 2022-23 Premier League team of the season. Photo: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Shearer said: “He’s played behind a really mean defence, but when teams have got through that defence, he’s barely put a foot wrong all season.”

2. Nick Pope - Newcastle United

Shearer said: “He’s played behind a really mean defence, but when teams have got through that defence, he’s barely put a foot wrong all season.” Photo: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Shearer said: “He’s skippered Newcastle to an incredible season. Hardly let anyone down and gave magnificent performances week after week.”

3. Kieran Trippier - Newcastle United

Shearer said: “He’s skippered Newcastle to an incredible season. Hardly let anyone down and gave magnificent performances week after week.” Photo: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Shearer said: “Used in different roles this season by Pep Guardiola at Man City, but has been immaculate.”

4. John Stones - Manchester City

Shearer said: “Used in different roles this season by Pep Guardiola at Man City, but has been immaculate.” Photo: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:Premier LeagueNewcastleMan UnitedBrightonMan CityTottenhamAlan ShearerAlbionSeagulls