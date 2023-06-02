A Newcastle United legend has named a Brighton & Hove Albion ace in his 2022-23 Premier League team of the season.
And a Seagulls star features in the team following a stunning season on the south coast.
Albion’s sixth-place finish means the club will compete in Europe for the first time in their 122-year history next campaign.
Shearer also selected four heroes from champions Manchester City, two from his hometown club Newcastle United, and a pair of players from runners-up Arsenal.
Here’s who the 52-year-old named in his 2022-23 Premier League team of the season.
2. Nick Pope - Newcastle United
Shearer said: “He’s played behind a really mean defence, but when teams have got through that defence, he’s barely put a foot wrong all season.” Photo: Naomi Baker/Getty Images
3. Kieran Trippier - Newcastle United
Shearer said: “He’s skippered Newcastle to an incredible season. Hardly let anyone down and gave magnificent performances week after week.” Photo: Stu Forster/Getty Images
4. John Stones - Manchester City
Shearer said: “Used in different roles this season by Pep Guardiola at Man City, but has been immaculate.” Photo: Michael Regan/Getty Images