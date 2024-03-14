Brighton skipper Lewis Dunk is back in the England squad

Brighton skipper Lewis Dunk will rightfully take his place among England’s elite defenders once more after his latest call-up to the England squad.

Gareth Southgate’s England play friendlies against Brazil on March 23 and Belgium on March 26 at Wembley Stadium for their final fixtures before the manager confirms his squad for Euro 2024.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jarrad Branthwaite and Anthony Gordon have received their first England call-ups but there was no place for Kalvin Phillips.

Joe Gomez, who won the last of his 11 senior caps in October 2020, has returned from the international wilderness.

Ivan Toney is back involved at the first opportunity after serving an eight-month Football Association betting ban, but Raheem Sterling was conspicuous by his absence once again.

Southgate revealed Arsenal defender Ben White would have been in the 25-man squad but has made himself unavailable for England selection.

Centre-back Branthwaite earned a maiden England call-up after a fine breakthrough season with Everton.

Southgate added: “He’s good with the ball, shows good composure, good mentality. He’s a left-footer and we don’t have many left-footed defenders.

“He’s in on merit and we’re keen to find out more about him.”

Gordon was another to earn a first call-up to Southgate’s squad after scoring 10 times for Newcastle this season.

“Consistently good performances. He was very close in November and he’s continued his form,” Southgate explained.

“He is scoring, his work for the team is excellent and he competes, so I really like his attitude.”

England squad in full: Goalkeepers: Sam Johnstone (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal).

Defenders: Jarrad Branthwaite (Everton), Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Lewis Dunk (Brighton), Joe Gomez (Liverpool), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Harry Maguire (Man Utd), John Stones (Man City), Kyle Walker (Man City).

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Jordan Henderson (Ajax), James Maddison (Tottenham), Declan Rice (Arsenal).