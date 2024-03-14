Brighton ace receives England call-up alongside surprise Liverpool and Everton inclusions – plus an uncapped Aston Villa star

All the latest team news for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League
By Derren Howard
Published 14th Mar 2024, 16:35 GMT
Updated 14th Mar 2024, 17:20 GMT
Brighton skipper Lewis Dunk is back in the England squadBrighton skipper Lewis Dunk is back in the England squad
Brighton skipper Lewis Dunk is back in the England squad

Brighton skipper Lewis Dunk will rightfully take his place among England’s elite defenders once more after his latest call-up to the England squad.

Gareth Southgate’s England play friendlies against Brazil on March 23 and Belgium on March 26 at Wembley Stadium for their final fixtures before the manager confirms his squad for Euro 2024.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Jarrad Branthwaite and Anthony Gordon have received their first England call-ups but there was no place for Kalvin Phillips.

Most Popular

Joe Gomez, who won the last of his 11 senior caps in October 2020, has returned from the international wilderness.

Ivan Toney is back involved at the first opportunity after serving an eight-month Football Association betting ban, but Raheem Sterling was conspicuous by his absence once again.

Southgate revealed Arsenal defender Ben White would have been in the 25-man squad but has made himself unavailable for England selection.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Centre-back Branthwaite earned a maiden England call-up after a fine breakthrough season with Everton.

Southgate added: “He’s good with the ball, shows good composure, good mentality. He’s a left-footer and we don’t have many left-footed defenders.

“He’s in on merit and we’re keen to find out more about him.”

Gordon was another to earn a first call-up to Southgate’s squad after scoring 10 times for Newcastle this season.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Consistently good performances. He was very close in November and he’s continued his form,” Southgate explained.

“He is scoring, his work for the team is excellent and he competes, so I really like his attitude.”

England squad in full: Goalkeepers: Sam Johnstone (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal).

Defenders: Jarrad Branthwaite (Everton), Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Lewis Dunk (Brighton), Joe Gomez (Liverpool), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Harry Maguire (Man Utd), John Stones (Man City), Kyle Walker (Man City).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Jordan Henderson (Ajax), James Maddison (Tottenham), Declan Rice (Arsenal).

Forwards: Jarrod Bowen (West Ham), Phil Foden (Man City), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Marcus Rashford (Man United), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Ivan Toney (Brentford), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa).

Related topics:Gareth SouthgateEnglandEvertonLewis DunkAston VillaLiverpool