Brighton ace selected for BBC team of the week dominated by Man City, Liverpool and Arsenal stars

Brighton and Hove Albion walloped Manchester United 3-1 at Old Trafford – but who made Garth Crooks’ BBC team of the week?

It was a fine all-round display from Brighton as goals from Danny Welbeck, Pascal Gross and Joao Pedro sealed a memorable three points for Roberto De Zerbi’s team.

The manner of the victory and the consistency the Seagulls have shown so far has even prompted talk of a potential title or top four challenge, which was played down by De Zerbi after the match.

However, wins against the giants of the Premier League are rapidly becoming the norm for Brighton, who are fifth in the top flight after five matches and just three points behind leaders Man City.

Pascal Gross of Brighton & Hove Albion celebrates with team mate Adam Lallana after scoring their sides second goal at Man United

Ange Postecoglou's impressive Tottenham are currently second with Liverpool and Arsenal, third and fourth respectively.

Brighton are a very good watch and are a lethal attacking unit. They have scored the most in the Premier League so far this season with 15 goals and continue to create a host of chances in every match they play.

The 3-1 triumph at Old Trafford was impressive but it could have been an even bigger score-line as second half sub Ansu Fati should have scored and Kaoru Mitoma also had a decent chance as Brighton dominated the final 15 minutes.

Pascal Gross was the one Albion man that made the team of the week. Crooks said: “This was an impressive victory at Old Trafford by Brighton, who ran all over United in a similar way to how Wolves did earlier in the season – except they didn't get the result. Pascal Gross was the standout player and seems to have filled the gaps left by Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo with remarkable ease.

“Any attempt to try to attach blame for United's poor recent performances on the Glazers' lack of ability to sell the club is utter nonsense. Whatever boardroom activities are taking place has nothing to do with a professional footballer once they cross the white line.”