Brighton ace shortlisted for player of the month – alongside Nottingham Forest, Tottenham and West Ham stars

Brighton winger Kaoru Mitoma has enjoyed a sparkling start to the Premier League season and has been nominated for the player of the month award

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mitoma netted a contender for goal of the season last month at Wolves with a fine individual strike and also claimed an assist as he teed-up teammate Pervis Estupinan to net at Molineux.

Mitoma, 26, also provided an assist for Solly March in the opening day 4-1 victory against Luton Town at the American Express Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Albion head coach has been delighted with the contribution from the Japan international. : "I think he's one of the best players in the world at 1vs1s,” said the Italian boss.

Kaoru Mitoma of Brighton & Hove Albion has enjoyed a flying start to the season

Brighton and Mitoma have started the season well as the Seagulls are sixth in the table with three wins and one loss from their first four matches. Albion return to action after the intenrational break at Manchester United on September 16. They then start their first ever Europa League campaign as they welcome AEK Athens to the Amex on Thursday September 21.