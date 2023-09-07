Brighton ace shortlisted for player of the month – alongside Nottingham Forest, Tottenham and West Ham stars
Mitoma netted a contender for goal of the season last month at Wolves with a fine individual strike and also claimed an assist as he teed-up teammate Pervis Estupinan to net at Molineux.
Mitoma, 26, also provided an assist for Solly March in the opening day 4-1 victory against Luton Town at the American Express Stadium.
Albion head coach has been delighted with the contribution from the Japan international. : "I think he's one of the best players in the world at 1vs1s,” said the Italian boss.
Brighton and Mitoma have started the season well as the Seagulls are sixth in the table with three wins and one loss from their first four matches. Albion return to action after the intenrational break at Manchester United on September 16. They then start their first ever Europa League campaign as they welcome AEK Athens to the Amex on Thursday September 21.