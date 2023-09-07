BREAKING
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses

Brighton ace shortlisted for player of the month – alongside Nottingham Forest, Tottenham and West Ham stars

Brighton winger Kaoru Mitoma has enjoyed a sparkling start to the Premier League season and has been nominated for the player of the month award
By Derren Howard
Published 7th Sep 2023, 12:23 BST
Updated 7th Sep 2023, 12:27 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Mitoma netted a contender for goal of the season last month at Wolves with a fine individual strike and also claimed an assist as he teed-up teammate Pervis Estupinan to net at Molineux.

Mitoma, 26, also provided an assist for Solly March in the opening day 4-1 victory against Luton Town at the American Express Stadium.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Albion head coach has been delighted with the contribution from the Japan international. : "I think he's one of the best players in the world at 1vs1s,” said the Italian boss.

Most Popular
Kaoru Mitoma of Brighton & Hove Albion has enjoyed a flying start to the seasonKaoru Mitoma of Brighton & Hove Albion has enjoyed a flying start to the season
Kaoru Mitoma of Brighton & Hove Albion has enjoyed a flying start to the season

Brighton and Mitoma have started the season well as the Seagulls are sixth in the table with three wins and one loss from their first four matches. Albion return to action after the intenrational break at Manchester United on September 16. They then start their first ever Europa League campaign as they welcome AEK Athens to the Amex on Thursday September 21.

To vote for Mitoma, please click here. Also nominated for the award are: Taiwo Awoniyi (Nottingham Forest), Jarrod Bowen (West Ham), James Maddison (Tottenham Hotspur), Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford). Rodri (Manchester City)

Related topics:Nottingham ForestWest HamTottenhamPremier LeagueBrightonSeagullsWolvesMolineux