Brighton ace spotted in training ahead of Sheffield United after 27-game absence

Brighton and Hove Albion received an injury boost ahead of the FA Cup fourth round tie at Sheffield United.

The Seagulls have struggled with numerous injuries term and one of the most damaging has been the loss of attacker Julio Enciso, who sustained a serious knee injury in the 4-1 win at Wolves last August.

The Paraguay playmaker is unlikely to feature at Sheffield United but the fact he is back in training will give Roberto De Zerbi’s squad a huge lift for the second half of the campaign.

Enciso was just starting to emerge as one of Brighton’s best attacking talents but has now been out of action for 27 games.

The 20-year-old joined Brighton for around £8m from Libertad in 2022 and has made 22 first team appearances, with four goals. His skill and competitiveness has already made him a firm favourite with Albion fans and last May his stunning 25-yard strike against Manchester City during a 1-1 draw at the Amex Stadium was voted the Premier League goal of the season.