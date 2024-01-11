Brighton ace training in Dubai after five weeks out and reveals worst injury fear

Brighton and Hove Albion are currently warm weather training in Dubai ahead of the next set of Premier League matches, starting against Wolves on January 22

Brighton and Hove Albion defender Joel Veltman hopes to be back in action next month.

Veltman, 32, has been struggling with a knee injury sustained in the 2-0 loss at Arsenal last December.

The experienced Dutchman is currently continuing his rehab in the warmer climate of Dubai and plans to be back soon to help Roberto De Zerbi's team battle in the Premier League, Europa League and the FA Cup.

Joel Veltman hopes to back and available for selection for Roberto De Zerbi very soon

“I hope to back in full training in 2-3 weeks," said Veltman from Dubai to the Albion website. “I am doing some things on the pitch now to make the knee stronger. I am also doing strengthening exercises in the gym because even after just two weeks on crutches you do lose muscle power. Hopefully it won’t be long before I am back in the squad.”

When explaining how the injury occurred, he added: “I was trying to touch the ball away from [Gabriel] Martinelli and stretched my knee, and his body weight came directly onto my knee. I have a history of knee trouble I thought I’d done my ACL so when the specialist told me MCL that was a positive.”

Veltman is one of many Brighton players who has suffered injuries this term. Adam Webster, Pervis Estupinan, Igor, James Milner, Adam Lallana, Solly March, Kaoru Mitoma, Tariq Lamptey, Ansu Fati, Julio Enciso and Simon Adringra have all missed large parts of the season.

