Brighton agree a 'very good' deadline day deal for rising star with Norwich City

Ruairi McConville has completed a permanent move to Norwich Cityon a five-year contract for an initial fee of £1m, which could rise to £2.5m.

Technical director David Weir said, “Ruairi wants to play regular senior football and establish himself.

“The offer from Norwich City is a very good one for the club, as well as giving Ruairi that opportunity, and we wish him the best of luck for the future.”

The 19-year-old made his Albion first team debut in the 4-0 win over the Canaries in the Emirates FA Cup last month, having previously played for our under-18s and under-21s.

He was handed his Northern Ireland senior debut as a substitute in a 2-0 win over Belarus in November last year, before making his full debut during the same international break in a 2-2 draw with Luxembourg.

Last Friday Brighton confirmed the signing of defender Eiran Cashin from Derby County for around £9m. The Seagulls, who lost 7-0 to Nottingham Forest to Nottingham Forest last Saturday, have been looking to bolster their defence as Lewis Dunk and Adam Webster have both suffered injuries this term, while Igor Julio is sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Cashin signed a deal that runs until June 2030. Head coach Fabian Hurzeler said, “We’re delighted to welcome Eiran to the club.

“He’s gained a lot of experience in the Championship, has a good profile and as a left-sided defender he will give us another strong defensive option.

“We’re looking forward to working with Eiran and watching him develop with us.”

The 23-year-old made 144 first team appearances for the Rams after coming through their youth academy.

His first-team debut came in December 2021, before he established himself as a regular starter three months later. He made 44 League One appearances last season as he helped Derby win promotion back to the second tier. Eiran has represented the Republic of Ireland at youth level, and made his under-21 debut in June 2022.