Brighton already have a shrewd Moises Caicedo replacement and it's saved them millions

The Seagulls have been in talks with Chelsea for the past week as their star midfielder puts the final touches on his move to Stamford Bridge. Personal terms are already reportedly agreed and talks are ongoing on the size of the fee and the structure of the payment.

At the moment Chelsea are thought to be offering around the £80m-plus add-ons, whereas Brighton are holding out for £90m. It’s a high stakes game of poker and a game Brighton are well versed in having sold the likes of Marc Cucurella, Ben White, Yves Bissouma, Leo Trossard, Alexis Mac Allister and Dan Burn in recent windows.

Caicedo’s departure does though present a huge problem for Albion as World Cup winner Mac Allister left earlier in the window as he went to Liverpool for an initial fee of around £35m, with add-ons. Caicedo and Mac Allister were excellent for Brighton last term and the classy duo were the backbone of the midfield as the Albion finished sixth and qualified for the Europa League.

Brighton's midfielder Steven Alzate spent last season on loan in Belgium with Standard Liege

Replacing them is a total midfield rebuild and is the most severe challenge yet of Brighton’s now famous knack of succession planning. So just how do you replace two of the best midfielders in the Premier League?

The Seagulls have already drafted in veteran James Milner on a free after eight successful years at Liverpool. Milner, 37, is still highly capable and is as fit as they come but asking him to replace the talents of a Caicedo alone is a stretch. German international Mahmoud Dahoud is another interesting arrival on a free. The 27-year-old is a creative talent but never quite fulfilled his potential at Borussia Dortmund. Head coach Roberto De Zerbi is an admirer and his style of football could be a match for Dahoud, who can help fill the void of Mac Allister – especially when he operated in those advanced roles.

So far, two free transfer arrivals to cover the £150m exits of Mac Allister and Caicedo – it could be Brighton's greatest transfer trick yet but they also have another two midfielders up their sleeve who are determined and very capable of making a mark in the Premier League and the Europa this campaign.

Colombia international Steven Alzate, 24, had sporadic chances in the Premier League under previous boss Graham Potter but never really nailed down a place in the first team and spent last season on loan in Belgium with Standard Liege, while Poland international Jakub Moder was a regular but sustained a serious knee injury and last played on April 2, 2022 versus Norwich.

Moder and Alzate have never featured under De Zerbi but both will have the chance to impress in pre-season. Alzate does not possess the athleticism of a Caicedo – few do – but he is now approaching his best years and performed well in Belgium. He is clever on the ball, tactically aware and knows the club and Premier League. He is also a popular figure with management and players and would be a good influence on the younger South American players.

He’s a player with the potential to step up a level this season and thrive under De Zerbi and save Brighton millions. He is contracted until June next year and knows the club inside out having joined in 2019 and progressed through the youth ranks – one to watch!

Moder, 24, could also be like a new signing if they can get him fit. The midfielder was training with the group towards the end of last season but De Zerbi was keen not to rush him back due to the serious nature of his cruciate injury – plus Brighton didn’t need to as Mac Allister and Caicedo and Pascal Gross were performing so well.

Moder joined for around £10m from Poznan back in 2020 and is a tall and athletic midfielder capable of attacking well from deep positions and can be a goal threat. He was progressing well with Potter and is another who under De Zerbi could shine this year.