All the WSL reaction from Brighton’s 1-0 loss to Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium

Arsenal returned to winning ways after edging to a 1-0 victory over Brighton, which was marred by a concerning injury to Albion star Maelys Mpome.

The Gunners had gone three WSL games without a win and were beaten midweek by Lyon in the Champions League, but they managed to secure a third league victory of the campaign when Olivia Smith’s cross was deflected in by Marisa Olislagers.

It was a concussion but Mpome is ok

There was then a concerning moment in the second half when Brighton’s French defender Mpome was taken off on a stretcher after being hit on the head by a cross.

the 22-year-old required lengthy treatment and was required oxygen and head brace before she was stretchered off.

Brighton manager Dario Vidosic issued an update on the defender, who joined Brighton from Chelsea last summer: "It was a concussion.

“She was out after the impact which is why the girls were calling for (the medics) to come over. She's okay, she's up and about, which is really positive. They'll take great care of her."

An update of the BBC website stated: “My BBC colleague Jo Currie has just been told that Maelys Mpome is still at Emirates Stadium in the changing room with her Brighton team mates, and is doing ok.

“Mpome left the field on the stretcher with an oxygen mask and head brace after taking a ball to the face during today's game.”

Brighton and Hove Albion Women posted: “ After a lengthy pause in play, Maelys has been stretchered off after initially receiving medical attention on the pitch. Wishing you a speedy recovery, Maelys.”