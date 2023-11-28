Brighton and Brentford fans are set to be impacted by next week’s train strikes, with no services serving Falmer on Wednesday (December 6).

Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) has ‘regrettably’ announced that Gatwick Express, Great Northern, Southern and Thameslink services will be disrupted for ten consecutive days in early December due to nationwide industrial action by the train drivers’ union ASLEF.

On Wednesday, December 6, no Southern trains will run due to strike action, ‘except for a limited shuttle service’ for airport customers, calling at London Victoria and Gatwick Airport only, between 7am and 11pm.

A GTR spokesperson said: “Sporting events will also be affected. Football fans should check online journey planners. They may need to find other ways to reach the games as there will be either no trains at all or none for the return trip.

“Unfortunately, rail replacement bus services cannot be provided on strike days due to the scale of the action. This includes those previously put in place for engineering work.”

Due to the rail strike, there will be no trains running to Falmer Station, Brighton and Hove Albion told fans via its website.

"The club will be running a bus shuttle service from Brighton City Centre and Lewes Station.

“All home and away fans can travel for free within our travel zone on production of their digital matchday or season ticket on Wednesday 6 December as we take on Brentford at The Amex.

"Make sure you give yourself plenty of additional time to get to and from the Amex Stadium.”

The Brighton shuttle service will be departing from Old Steine (bus stop F) ‘from three hours before kick-off’, the club said.

Supporters can also use bus number 25, 28, 29 from this stop to Falmer. Post-match pick up is from Falmer station A27 bus stop.

The Lewes shuttle service will be departing from the Lewes train station ‘from three hours before kick-off’. Post-match pick up is from the A27 eastbound bus stop.

Supporters are asked to follow the signs and steward’s directions on the day.

There will be four park and rides open on the day:

- Mill Road (BN1 8ZF) – open from 4.30pm and is on a first come first serve basis.

- Brighton Racecourse (BN2 9XZ) – open from 4.30pm and is on a first come first serve basis.

- EDF (BN3 5SU) – open from 5.30pm and must be booked in advance, supporters can book here.

- Pyecombe Equestrian Centre (BN45 7EG) - open from 4.30pm and must be booked in advance, supporters can book here. Post-match pick up will be the same as the drop off point from University of Brighton bus stop.

The club added: “The last P&R bus leaves the stadium one-and-a-half hours after the final whistle and the sites close shortly afterwards.”

Brighton & Hove Buses and Stagecoach will be operating a normal Wednesday service across the travel zone.

There’s also still time to book a coach seat with Seagull Travel. Groups wishing to come to the match via private minibus or coaches need to book a parking space through supporter services.

The club said: “With limited spaces available in car parks B and C (Sussex University), we advise you book as soon as possible via our website. All parking must be booked in advance.

“Roads will be busy, so please leave extra time for your journey.

“Fans booked in Sussex University car parks must use the Stanmer Park entrance, using the underpass to walk to The Amex. Shuttle services from car park C will be available from bus stops facing car parks 4 and 5, plus at the entrance to car park 1.

“There’s a drop-off and pick-up point located at Sussex University car park 5 by the Sports Hall, using the underpass to walk to The Amex. There are no stopping locations along Village Way or Woollards Way.”

Brighton also issued a firm warning to fans thinking of parking on local, residential streets.