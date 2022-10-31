Brighton and Brentford stars to trump 'outstanding' Man United ace for World Cup place

Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez was impressive against Chelsea as they record 4-1 victory in the Premier League

Sanchez, 24, was in superb form for Albion as they secured a 4-1 victory against Chelsea at the Amex Stadium last Saturday.

The Brighton goalkeeper produced a number of flying saves to deny Conor Gallagher, Raheem Sterling and Christian Pulisic to help De Zerbi record his first win as Albion boss since replacing Graham Potter last month.

Sanchez was commanding throughout and also impressed with his distribution as he looked calm with the ball at his feet – a quality that could see him selected for Spain at the Qatar World Cup that starts in just 20 days.

Spain boss Luis Enrique has a number of talents to chose from between the sticks with Man United's David de Gea, Brentford's David Raya and Unai Simon of Athletic Bilbao all in contention.

De Gea has dropped down the pecking order for his country of late but was outstanding yesterday as Man United enjoyed a narrow 1-0 win against West Ham.

Sanchez, who made his Spain debut in a World Cup qualifier 4–0 win against Georgia in September 2021, remains a leading contender and De Zerbi feels his style suits Spain.

"He has a very important potential,” said the Albion boss to Sussex World after the Chelsea victory. “For him it changes something. I want him to play more than the last coach.

"He gave me this that he wants to learn and improve. At the start it can more difficult. But if you are a goalkeeper and you learn to play without hand and with feet you become better.

"Spain play with a goalkeeper who is good with the feet. I am happy for him today because we spoke many times in this period. I ask him to open his mind and to learn another kind of football and another way to play and he gave me total responsibility.”

Speaking about his goalkeeping situation earlier this year, Enrique places Simon, Raya and Sanchez above De Gea. He said: “I look to have three starting goalkeepers and I think that right now I have them.

“Honestly. I wouldn’t have an issue with any of the three of them starting. Unai has accumulated some interesting experience. A goalkeeper should start the play and generate the first superiority, they must dominate the aerial play.