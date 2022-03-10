Brighton and Crystal Palace hit with a hefty FA fine after heated clash in Premier League 2 match

Brighton and Hove Albion FC were hit by an FA fine

Albion under 23s and Palace's under-23s were both hit by a FA fine following a 'mass confrontation' during a Premier League 2 match last October.

Albion won the match 2-1 thanks to brace from striker Evan Ferguson but it was a clash involving numerous players late on that forced the FA to take action.

Both teams were fined £4,000, while Palace substitute Jack Roles was handed a £50 fine and a three match ban after he received a red card.

A Brighton report from the match said 'frustrations boiled over' late on.