Brighton and Crystal Palace hit with a hefty FA fine after heated clash in Premier League 2 match

Albion under 23s and Palace's under-23s were both hit by a FA fine following a 'mass confrontation' during a Premier League 2 match last October.
Albion won the match 2-1 thanks to brace from striker Evan Ferguson but it was a clash involving numerous players late on that forced the FA to take action.
Both teams were fined £4,000, while Palace substitute Jack Roles was handed a £50 fine and a three match ban after he received a red card.
A Brighton report from the match said 'frustrations boiled over' late on.
The FA said: "Breach of FA Rule E20.1 - It is alleged that in or around the 92rd minute of the fixture Brighton & Hove Albion FC failed to ensure that its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and/or refrained from provocative behaviour."