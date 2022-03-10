Brighton and Crystal Palace hit with a hefty FA fine after heated clash in Premier League 2 match

Brighton and Hove Albion's rivalry with Crystal Palace shows little sign of letting up anytime soon.

Brighton and Hove Albion FC were hit by an FA fine

Albion under 23s and Palace's under-23s were both hit by a FA fine following a 'mass confrontation' during a Premier League 2 match last October.

Albion won the match 2-1 thanks to brace from striker Evan Ferguson but it was a clash involving numerous players late on that forced the FA to take action.

Both teams were fined £4,000, while Palace substitute Jack Roles was handed a £50 fine and a three match ban after he received a red card.

A Brighton report from the match said 'frustrations boiled over' late on.

The FA said: "Breach of FA Rule E20.1 - It is alleged that in or around the 92rd minute of the fixture Brighton & Hove Albion FC failed to ensure that its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and/or refrained from provocative behaviour."

