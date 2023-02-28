Brighton and Hove Albion will be without key players for their FA Cup fifth round clash at Stoke City tonight

Roberto De Zerbi will be without two of his best players this season as they travel to Stoke City for their FA Cup fifth round tie.

Pervis Estupinan and Solly March have both been outstanding for the Albion this term but have been ruled for the clash at the Bet365 Stadium.

Ecuador international Estupinan is playing the best football of his career in a Brighton shirt following his £15m move from Villarreal last summer.

The 25-year-old was brought in to replace Marc Cucurella who left for Chelsea for £63m in last summer’s transfer window after an excellent first season in the Premier League with Brighton.

Estupinan has more than filled the void on the left flank and has been an athletic and skilful presence for De Zerbi’s men this term. The World Cup star picked up a ‘minor injury’ during last week’s painful 1-0 home loss to Fulham and the trip to Stoke arrived to soon. He is however expected to be fit to return for Albion’s next Premier League fixture against West Ham on Saturday March 4.

Attacker March has also been ruled out by De Zerbi for the Cup clash. March, who has five goals from his last 10 appearances, has a ‘not serious’ issue and could be back to face the Hammers.

Chelsea loanee defender Levi Colwill is also absent with a quad problem and midfielder Billy Gilmour remains out. Experienced front-runner Danny Welbeck is available for selection but the former Manchester United and Arsenal man may settle for a place on the bench, with teenage striker Evan Ferguson expected to lead the attack.

There could also be a start for Tariq Lamptey on the left in place of Estupinan.

"Pervis Estupinan isn’t on the squad list for tomorrow, but Danny Welbeck is,” De Zerbi confirmed. “Levi Colwill and Billy Gilmour are working with us now, but they aren’t available.