Brighton and Hove Albion 4, Crawley Town 0 - LIVE: Seagulls through in Carabao Cup as Reds finish with 10 men

Mark Dunford
By Mark Dunford

Editor and Head of Sport

Published 27th Aug 2024, 07:42 BST
Updated 27th Aug 2024, 21:41 BST
Brighton and Hove Albion beat Crawley Town in the Carabao Cup second round tie.

It’s the first competitive Sussex derby between the sides since the FA Cup third round tie in 1992. Both sides have enjoyed good starts to their league campaigns as they head into this exciting match.

We will be there and be providing live updates before, during and after the game here.

The page will show when there are updates.

Brighton and Hove Albion v Crawley Town LIVE

22:41 BST

Lindsey press conference

22:38 BST

Brighton player ratings

Here are Sam Morton’s player ratings for Brighton

22:36 BST

Lindsey apologises

There were two big flash points. The first was early doors which saw Jay Williams’ late, heavy challenge saw Matt O’Riley limp off. Replays show Williams was lucky not to be shown any kind of card.

Then right at the end Jack Roles was sent off for a similar challenge in Yasin Ayari.

22:32 BST

Crawley player ratings

Here are Ryan Aird’s player ratings for Crawley following the defeat

21:42 BST

IT'S ALL OVER: Brighton 4, Crawley Town 0

Albion progress in the Carabao Cup. Match ended on a sour note. Scott Lindsey booed as he went down the tunnel

21:38 BST

21:35 BST

RED CARD Jack Roles

A poor challenge from Roles on Ayari

21:31 BST

It's 4-0 - O'Mahony makes it 4

Hurzeler and Lindsey clash on the sidelines and both are booked

21:29 BST

85 mins - SUB Crawley

Kelly off, Khaleel on

21:28 BST

It's 3-0 Brighton

Adam Webster heads home from a corner

21:23 BST

79 mins SUB Brighton

Lamptey off, Offiah on

21:23 BST

79 mins - SUB Brighton

Sarmiento off, Weir coming on

21:21 BST

76 mins - CHANCE Crawley

Nearly a dream start for Roles - brilliant volley from the edge of the area but Verbruggen saves

21:20 BST

76 mins SUB Crawley

Darcy off, Roles on

21:19 BST

74 mins - CHANCE Crawley

Kelly lifts ball over defence to find Quitirna but Verbruggen is out quick to deny him

21:16 BST

71 mins - SUBS

Estupinan on for Samuels

Peupion on for Enciso, who gets a standing ovation

21:15 BST

70 mins - CHANCE Brighton

Igor puts a brilliant ball through to Adingra but Wollacott comes out and times challenge perfectly

21:13 BST

69 mins CHANCE Crawley

Darcy plays ball across box and both Adeyemo and Camara can’t get on the end of it

