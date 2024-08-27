Brighton and Hove Albion 4, Crawley Town 0 - LIVE: Seagulls through in Carabao Cup as Reds finish with 10 men
It’s the first competitive Sussex derby between the sides since the FA Cup third round tie in 1992. Both sides have enjoyed good starts to their league campaigns as they head into this exciting match.
Lindsey apologises
There were two big flash points. The first was early doors which saw Jay Williams’ late, heavy challenge saw Matt O’Riley limp off. Replays show Williams was lucky not to be shown any kind of card.
Then right at the end Jack Roles was sent off for a similar challenge in Yasin Ayari.
IT'S ALL OVER: Brighton 4, Crawley Town 0
Albion progress in the Carabao Cup. Match ended on a sour note. Scott Lindsey booed as he went down the tunnel
O'Mahony's goal
RED CARD Jack Roles
A poor challenge from Roles on Ayari
It's 4-0 - O'Mahony makes it 4
Hurzeler and Lindsey clash on the sidelines and both are booked
85 mins - SUB Crawley
Kelly off, Khaleel on
It's 3-0 Brighton
Adam Webster heads home from a corner
79 mins SUB Brighton
Lamptey off, Offiah on
79 mins - SUB Brighton
Sarmiento off, Weir coming on
76 mins - CHANCE Crawley
Nearly a dream start for Roles - brilliant volley from the edge of the area but Verbruggen saves
76 mins SUB Crawley
Darcy off, Roles on
74 mins - CHANCE Crawley
Kelly lifts ball over defence to find Quitirna but Verbruggen is out quick to deny him
71 mins - SUBS
Estupinan on for Samuels
Peupion on for Enciso, who gets a standing ovation
70 mins - CHANCE Brighton
Igor puts a brilliant ball through to Adingra but Wollacott comes out and times challenge perfectly
69 mins CHANCE Crawley
Darcy plays ball across box and both Adeyemo and Camara can’t get on the end of it