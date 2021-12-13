Brighton and Hove Albion Covid outbreak: Wolves and Man United Premier League fixtures in doubt after Graham Potter confirms positive tests

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Graham Potter

Brighton are due to play Wolves at the Amex Stadium on Tuesday night but have three and possibly four positive tests.

Albion's match last Sunday against Spurs was called-off due to an outbreak in the Tottenham camp.

Potter said: ".We have a combination injury and covid. We are around three or four and that is something we have to deal with. We are just checking to make sure it is at that number.

"We have not spoken about that [postponement] We are trying to monitor and making sure we are not playing games with guys who have covid.

"We have to keep monitoring and testing and make sure we can keep the number as low as possible.

"We have had tests today and make a decision as to whether we do another tomorrow. We just want to make sure it does not get too serious and more than three and four.

"We are all in the same position. First and foremost is the health and safety of the players and everyone around. We do all we can to make sure that is right.

"We have seen players miss games with this and the trick is not to let it spread and become more serious. Antonio Conte made a good point that you test one day and next can be positive so it's making sure guys are not going on to the pitch with positive covid that you don't know yet."

Yesterday, Man United, who Brighton are due to play on Saturday, reported a number of positives within the camp. The Red Devils are due to play Brentford on Tuesday.

Brighton vs Tottenham was the first Premier League match this season to be postponed and it seems football is now starting to be impacted as the new Omicron variant spreads.