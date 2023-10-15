Brighton and Hove Albion 'deeply saddened' by passing of former striker
and live on Freeview channel 276
The club tweeted: “Everyone at Brighton & Hove Albion is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of former Albion striker, Gerry Ryan at the age of 68. Our thoughts are with Gerry's family and friends at this sad time.”
Ryan started his career at Bohemians before joining Derby. He joined the Seagulls from Derby for £100,000 where he played in the 1983 FA Cup Final against Manchester United before his career was ended in 1985 after a broken leg sustained in a tackle from Crystal Palace's Henry Hughton.
After his retirement from the professional game, Ryan bought and ran The Witch Inn in Lindfield, West Sussex, with his wife Simeon. He turned out regularly for The Witch in the Lewes Sunday League.
Replying to Brighton’s tweet, Philip Earl said: “Very sad news. Great servant to Albion and a goal scorer at Newcastle in our promotion game in 1979. I was there to see this modest man on target. RIP Gerry”
Brighton & Hove Albion Supporters Club (@BHASC1) said: “Sad news. I remember visiting Gerry Ryan in Cuckfield hospital after that horror tackle at Selhurst. And years later at The Witch pub.
Gone too soon. Hero of the first division and cup final adventures. And that goal v City. Oh for Kauro to reproduce that on Saturday! RIP.”
Ray Gower said: “Gutted. He became a good friend at my local in Lindfield. I played Sunday football and cricket for the Witch and spent many a night in the pub. He was a really nice and decent guy.”
The Witch Pub’s Facebook page put up a post saying: “We have heard the very sad news that Gerry Ryan died this morning. Gerry was the landlord of The Witch Inn for many years and was much loved. We send condolences to all his family and friends.”