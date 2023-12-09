Brighton and Hove Albion draw to second to bottom in the Premier League

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The early stages of the game showed Burnley being the aggressors, attacking and maintaining a consistent attack against the Albion for the first 10 minutes of the game. Gudmundsson had a shot narrowly wide of the upper left corner after finding space.

When the Albion did find chances to play positively and attack, it was with midfielder Pascal Gross. He’s been an underrated player for the Seagulls as of recent. He was close in the 27th minute of the game, with Simon Adingra finding the German international on the right side of the box.

Brighton enjoyed a flurry of promising spells coming to the end of the first half, but were unable to capitalise. It proved to bite back at them, with Burnley snatching a goal in the 45th minute.

BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 09: Joao Pedro of Brighton & Hove Albion heads the ball during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Burnley FC at American Express Community Stadium on December 09, 2023 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

It was Jay Rodriguez that set up Wilson Odobert to unleash a brilliant strike into the top right corner of the goal. The 19-year-old Burnley forward’s strike was too powerful for Brighton keep Bart Verbruggen, who got a hand to the ball which just wasn’t enough.

Brighton and Hove Albion made a number of changes at the start of the second half, with Mitoma and Gilmour coming on Dahoud off for Gilmour and Lallana off for Mitoma. The Japanese midfielder made an impact immediately when he came on, gliding past defenders and whipping in a cross in the 46th minute of the second half, that was met by the keeper. Odobert found a lot of space on the left-wing creating chances for the Clarets.

Adingra got a free shot against the Burnley keeper in the 74th minute when Joao Pedro flicked on a cross. He should’ve done better there.

The home side were able to make it 1-1 with a headed goal in the 76th minute. Pascal Gross was able to cross a lovely-weighted ball into the attacking midfielder. Albion were on the upper foot and the home support voiced that. It looked like Brighton’s game to win. A noticeable shift was seen in Roberto De Zerbi’s tactics was seen when Lewis Dunk was replaced by Facundo Buonanotte. Pascal Gross almost score a stunner with three minutes to spare of the 90, with a strike that was touched away by goalkeeper Trafford.

There were eight minutes of added time, which immediately saw the Seagulls close to snatching a winner. Karou Mitoma was ruthless on the left wing, beating opposition players like they weren’t there. The amount of crosses hen was able to make not just in extra time, but in the second half he was on made a phenomenal impact for his team.

Hinshelwood was ever so close to getting a late winner, with a powerful header in the 94th minute saved well. Brighton and Hove Albion were peppering the Clarets box.