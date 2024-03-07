Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The attack reportedly happened around midnight in the via Cavour area on Wednesday (March 6) – a day before Albion are due to face Roma at the Stadio Olimpico in the Europa League.

Brighton and Hove Albion have been in touch with the fans and are supporting them after the attack, which happened as the fans were leaving a bar. The victims have also been supported by English police liaisons and the British Consulate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to agenzianova.com, restaurant staff ‘raised the alarm upon witnessing the attack’ of ‘two young fans’ of Brighton.

The report added: “England fans attacked, stabbed and robbed in via Cavour in Rome. When the police officers arrived, they found the two boys, a 27-year-old and a 28-year-old, injured by punches and stabs.”

The website reported that the men sustained leg injuries and the ‘group of attackers disappeared’ shortly before the arrival of the police.

A report in the Daily Mail stated that two men were taken to hospital with 'minor knife wounds' to their thighs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The article continued: "The two football fans had been attacked in the street by 'six or seven people wearing masks', the police spokesman said.

Police officers in Rome are investigating after Brighton fans were reportedly stabbed in the Italian city. (Photo by ANDREAS SOLARO/AFP via Getty Images)

"The pair were robbed of a belt bag containing their identity documents and wallets."

An investigation is said to be underway after the incident.

Darren Balkham, the police liaison to the club and supporters of Brighton and Hove Albion, wrote on social media: "We are aware of the incident reported in Italian media last night. Have spoken to both Brighton fans who are ok.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Balkham, and the club, have reiterated the advice given to fans who are attending the match in Rome.