Brighton and Hove Albion fans 'stabbed' in Rome, Italian media reports
The attack reportedly happened around midnight in the via Cavour area on Wednesday (March 6) – a day before Albion are due to face Roma at the Stadio Olimpico in the Europa League.
Brighton and Hove Albion have been in touch with the fans and are supporting them after the attack, which happened as the fans were leaving a bar. The victims have also been supported by English police liaisons and the British Consulate.
According to agenzianova.com, restaurant staff ‘raised the alarm upon witnessing the attack’ of ‘two young fans’ of Brighton.
The report added: “England fans attacked, stabbed and robbed in via Cavour in Rome. When the police officers arrived, they found the two boys, a 27-year-old and a 28-year-old, injured by punches and stabs.”
The website reported that the men sustained leg injuries and the ‘group of attackers disappeared’ shortly before the arrival of the police.
A report in the Daily Mail stated that two men were taken to hospital with 'minor knife wounds' to their thighs.
The article continued: "The two football fans had been attacked in the street by 'six or seven people wearing masks', the police spokesman said.
"The pair were robbed of a belt bag containing their identity documents and wallets."
An investigation is said to be underway after the incident.
Darren Balkham, the police liaison to the club and supporters of Brighton and Hove Albion, wrote on social media: "We are aware of the incident reported in Italian media last night. Have spoken to both Brighton fans who are ok.”
Mr Balkham, and the club, have reiterated the advice given to fans who are attending the match in Rome.
Travelling supporters were advised to 'avoid flags and colours in the city' for their own safety.