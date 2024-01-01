Goalkeeper James Beadle has signed a new contract until June 2028. The England under-20 keeper is currently on loan with Oxford United and has been an ever-present for them in League One this season. , England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Technical director David Weir said, “James is having an excellent season and this new contract is a reward for his progress and hard work.

“He has played for England up to under-20 and has shown with his performances with England and with Oxford this season that he has a bright future ahead.”