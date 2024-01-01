BREAKING

Brighton and Hove Albion goalkeeper signs new contract

Goalkeeper James Beadle has signed a new contract until June 2028.
The England under-20 keeper is currently on loan with Oxford United and has been an ever-present for them in League One this season.

Technical director David Weir said, “James is having an excellent season and this new contract is a reward for his progress and hard work.

“He has played for England up to under-20 and has shown with his performances with England and with Oxford this season that he has a bright future ahead.”

Beadle joined Albion in January 2022 and spent the second half of last season on loan with Crewe Alexandra.

