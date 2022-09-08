Brighton and Hove Albion news: Chelsea to agree staggering compensation figure for Graham Potter

Graham Potter has verbally agreed to become Chelsea’s new head coach as the 47-year-old will continue talks with Chelsea’s new owners, but is now expected to leave Brighton for Chelsea.

New Chelsea owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali are understood to have met a release fee in Potter’s Amex Stadium contract, with Brighton allowing the Blues to talk to their manager.

BBC Sport reporter Simon Stone tweeted: "Been told compensation figure to @OfficialBHAFC for Graham Potter and staff is £21m +. Chelsea have invested a lot in the Brighton model this summer."

Graham Potter impressed at Brighton in the Premier League and has reached an agreement to join Chelsea

Potter should now become the first managerial appointment of Chelsea’s new era, with the ambitious US owners determined to install a manager at the Stamford Bridge helm for the long term.

The Solihull-born coach is expected to have his Chelsea deal finalised in time for him to take charge of Saturday’s Premier League trip to Fulham.

Potter has always been considered the top target of Chelsea’s new board and talks held were described as positive with only the details on Potter's backroom team to be finalised.