Brighton and Hove Albion news: Graham Potter's new salary 'revealed' amid reports he could triple his wage at Chelsea

Potter has verbally agreed to become Chelsea’s new head coach. The 47-year-old will continue talks with Chelsea’s new owners, but is now expected to leave Brighton for their Premier League rivals.

New Chelsea owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali are understood to have met a release fee – thought to be between £15m and £20m – in Potter’s Amex Stadium contract, with Brighton allowing the Blues to talk to their manager.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Potter should now become the first managerial appointment of Chelsea’s new era, with the ambitious US owners determined to install a manager at the Stamford Bridge helm for the long-term.

Graham Potter is expected to officially announced as Chelsea manager today after leaving Premier League rivals Brighton

The Solihull-born coach is expected to have his Chelsea deal finalised in time for him to take charge of Saturday’s Premier League trip to Fulham.

Chelsea are understood to have made initial contact with Mauricio Pochettino and Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim, as well as considering Zinedine Zidane and even Leicester’s Brendan Rodgers.

But Potter has always been considered the top target of the club’s new board.

Potter is understood to have asked for assurances about the new Chelsea owners’ plans to fashion a set-up for managers to make long-term plans that they then actually also carry out.

The former Swansea boss was impressed with what he heard in face-to-face meetings with Boehly and Eghbali on Wednesday afternoon, paving the way for a deal to be wrapped up quickly.

Finance is not Potter’s main motivation and lure of challenging for the top trophies at Chelsea is a major one. But he will also see a huge bump in pay.

Potter is believed to be on around £2m per year at Brighton and Thomas Tuchel was reportedly on around £7m at Stamford Bridge. That would see Potter – if he was offered a similar package – more than triple his current salary.

Here's a table of the highest paid to the lowest paid Premier League managers – as reported in the The Sun last February.

1. Pep Guardiola (Manchester City) – £19m

2. Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool) – £16m

3. Antonio Conte (Tottenham) – £15m

4. Brendan Rodgers (Leicester) – £10m

5. Mikel Arteta (Arsenal) – £8.3m

6. Ralf Rangnick (Man United)– £8m

7. Marcelo Bielsa (Leeds) – £8m

8. Thomas Tuchel (Chelsea) – £7m

9. Ralph Hasenhuttl (Southampton) – £6m

10. Frank Lampard (Everton) – £5m

11. David Moyes (West Ham) – £5m

12. Steven Gerrard (Aston Villa) – £5m

14. Patrick Vieira (Crystal Palace) – £4m

16. Eddie Howe (Newcastle) – £3m

17. Bruno Lage (Wolves) – £2.5m