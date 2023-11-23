Brighton and Hove Albion star set to have another knee surgery, according to reports
The 29-year-old landed awkwardly in the 2-1 defeat at the Etihad in October, with manager Roberto De Zerbi stating the winger would be out for "a long time".
Now, according to The Athletic, March has undergone surgery to repair meniscus damage and will have an operation on a ruptured cruciate ligament, too.
The former Lewes star, who scored eight goals and bagged eight assists last season, also had surgery on a torn meniscus in his knee in February 2021 and was out for six months as a result.
March, who has three goals and one assist from the 2023/24 campaign, also ruptured an ACL in December 2015, which kept him sidelined for 11 months.