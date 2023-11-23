BREAKING

Brighton and Hove Albion star set to have another knee surgery, according to reports

Brighton star Solly March is reportedly set to have another knee surgery after sustaining a serious injury away at Manchester City earlier this season.
By Richie Mills
Published 23rd Nov 2023, 10:54 GMT
Updated 23rd Nov 2023, 10:55 GMT
Solly March leaves the field on a stretcher after receiving medical treatment during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Brighton & Hove Albion at Etihad Stadium on October 21, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

The 29-year-old landed awkwardly in the 2-1 defeat at the Etihad in October, with manager Roberto De Zerbi stating the winger would be out for "a long time".

Now, according to The Athletic, March has undergone surgery to repair meniscus damage and will have an operation on a ruptured cruciate ligament, too.

The former Lewes star, who scored eight goals and bagged eight assists last season, also had surgery on a torn meniscus in his knee in February 2021 and was out for six months as a result.

March, who has three goals and one assist from the 2023/24 campaign, also ruptured an ACL in December 2015, which kept him sidelined for 11 months.

