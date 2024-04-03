Brighton and Hove Albion vs Brentford: what you need to know before the match

BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 06: Joao Pedro of Brighton is challenged by Ethan Pinnock of Brentford during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford FC at American Express Community Stadium on December 06, 2023 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

At 7.30 pm tonight at the Gtech Community Stadium, Brighton and Hove Albion take on Brentford FC in the Premier League.

Following their 2-1 defeat at Anfield on the weekend, this is a crucial must-win fixture for De Zerbi’s side if they are to keep pushing for a place in Europe for next season.

The Albion currently sit in 9th position with 42 points, a win could see them climb up to 7th position. Brentford have struggled this season, and currently see themselves 15th with 27 points.

For Brighton, the likes of Joao Pedro, Karou Mitoma, Billy Gilmour, Solly March, Julio Enciso and Jack Hinshelwood and James Milner are heavily missed at this point in the season. Defender Igor may be available for the evening fixture against the London side, having been included as an unused substitute against Liverpool on Saturday.

On the subject of injuries, The Brighton boss commended his side after Saturday’s defeat away despite the issues the squad has faced. He said: “I think we played well. We played a good game, we conceded too many shots,” he added. “We had the chance to score in the second half, especially in the last 15 minutes, but by then we have to be proud of the performance because playing without seven injured, very important players and competing how we did was great.”

For the Bees, their last game saw them draw to Manchester United 1-1. The game was goalless until stoppage time, when Mason Mount scored in the sixth minute of added time. However, Brentford’s Kristoffer Ajer was able to slot home a drilled cross into the box by Ivan Tony just three minutes later.

Brentford will come into this game with a fair bit of confidence after that performance. Brighton are also winless in all sides of their Premier League away games against London sides this season, drawing two and losing four.

The prediction from me, an exciting match ending 2-2, that leaves both sides thinking they could’ve edged a victory.