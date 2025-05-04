Brighton and Hove Albion vs Newcastle: Buses replace trains on day of Premier League match
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Buses will replace trains between Brighton and Worthing/ Littlehampton all day on Sunday.
A spokesperson for Southern Rail said: “Engineering works will affect services between London Victoria and Littlehampton, and between Brighton and Portsmouth/Southampton.
“All lines between Brighton and Littlehampton will be closed.
"Buses will replace trains between Brighton and Worthing/Littlehampton.
“Services will run to an amended timetable between Littlehampton and Portsmouth/Southampton.
“Paper tickets will be accepted on Brighton & Hove bus routes, 1, 2, 6, 7, 46, and 49.”
A statement on Brighton and Hove Albion’s website read: “Certain trains departing from Falmer post-match will not stop at Moulsecoomb or London Road. Always check Southern Rail’s website before travelling.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.