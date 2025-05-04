Brighton and Hove Albion vs Newcastle: Buses replace trains on day of Premier League match

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Railway engineering work will impact football fans travelling to the Brighton and Hove Albion vs Newcastle United match on Sunday (May 4).

Buses will replace trains between Brighton and Worthing/ Littlehampton all day on Sunday.

A spokesperson for Southern Rail said: “Engineering works will affect services between London Victoria and Littlehampton, and between Brighton and Portsmouth/Southampton.

“All lines between Brighton and Littlehampton will be closed.

Railway engineering work will impact football fans travelling to the Brighton and Hove Albion vs Newcastle United match on Sunday (May 4). (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

“Services will run to an amended timetable between Littlehampton and Portsmouth/Southampton.

“Paper tickets will be accepted on Brighton & Hove bus routes, 1, 2, 6, 7, 46, and 49.”

A statement on Brighton and Hove Albion’s website read: “Certain trains departing from Falmer post-match will not stop at Moulsecoomb or London Road. Always check Southern Rail’s website before travelling.”