Railway engineering work will impact football fans travelling to the Brighton and Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur match on Sunday (October 6).

Buses will replace trains between Three Bridges and Lewes / Brighton all day on Sunday.

The Southern Rail routes affected are: between London Victoria / London Bridge and Brighton / Lewes / Seaford / Eastbourne, and between Brighton and Eastbourne / Hastings / Ore.

The Thameslink route affected is between Bedford / London Blackfriars / London Bridge and Brighton.

Railway engineering work will impact football fans travelling to the Brighton and Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur match on Sunday, October 6. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

A notice on Brighton and Hove Albion’s website reads: “All home and away fans can travel for free on buses and trains within our travel zone on production of their digital matchday or season ticket this Sunday when we take on Tottenham Hotspur at The Amex.

“Make sure you give yourself plenty of additional time to get to and from the Amex Stadium.

“Please check Southern Rail's website before travelling by rail. Certain trains departing from Falmer post-match will not stop at Moulsecoomb or London Road.

“Buses will replace trains between Three Bridges and Lewes / Brighton.

“Direct trains will run between London Victoria and Brighton, diverting via Horsham and Littlehampton. These trains will be subject to extended journey times.”

A disruption notice on the Southern Rail website informed passengers that engineering work is taking place between Three Bridges and Lewes / Brighton, ‘closing all lines’.

It added: “Buses will replace [Southern] trains between Three Bridges and Lewes / Brighton. Direct trains will run between London Victoria and Brighton, diverting via Horsham and Littlehampton. These trains will be subject to extended journey times.

“Trains between Brighton and Ore will run to an amended timetable.

“Buses will replace [Thameslink] trains between Three Bridges and Brighton. Check before you travel.

“You can plan your journey using the National Rail Enquiries journey planner.”

For helpful advice if you need to travel on a rail replacement service, including accessibility and bicycle information, please use the National Rail travel information pages.

A spokesperson added: “You can find the location of your bus replacement by checking station signs or by searching for your station on our station information pages.

“Please be advised that replacement vehicles may be busier than usual, and you should allow extra time for your journey.”

Brighton and Hove Albion fans are reminded to ensure they have their digital matchday or season ticket ready to be shown when asked by station staff.

Brighton & Hove Buses and Stagecoach will be operating a normal Sunday service across the Travel Zone.

Mill Road and Brighton Racecourse park & ride sites are open from 1.30pm with spaces allocated on a first come, first served basis. Click here to read more.

Engineering work is also taking place between Lewes and Eastbourne, closing all lines ‘very early on Sunday morning’, Southern said.

The route affected for Southern trains is between Haywards Heath and Eastbourne

A spokesperson added: “Between 12.40am and 7am, buses will replace trains between Lewes and Eastbourne.

“Please note that some of these trains run at the end of Saturday service.”