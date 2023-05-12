Brighton and Hove Albion youngster had a 'successful' loan spell, says Crawley Town boss

Scott Lindsey believes Jack Spong has had a ‘successful’ loan spell at Crawley Town – even though he has made just one start for the Reds.

That start came on Monday in the final game of the season where Reds lost 2-1 to Swindon Town at the County Ground.

The Brighton loanee has made five appearances in total since joining in January and Monday’s game is likely to be his first and last start for the Reds as he now returns to the Amex.

The 21-year-old midfielder impressed in the full 90 minutes in Wiltshire. And Lindsey said the whole spell will be a valuable one for Spong.

He said: “I thought he did well [against Swindon]. Jack’s been unlucky. I had a chat with him last night, I felt is has been a successful loan for him, even though he has not been on the pitch loads.

"It’s been a decent loan in terms of he will gain a lot of experience of being in a dressing room that’s fighting a relegation battle, seeing me lose my head at times, seeing different situations in different moments, things that happen at half time, things that happen before and after games.

"I think it’s been a real eye opener for a young boy trying to make his way in the game.

"He’s not had a load of game time but the experience he gained for being in a relegation battle will be really good for him going forward."

On the game itself, Lindsey said: “We got the job done in terms of securing League Two status last week which was the main aim. We wanted to win the game today. Disappointed with the result but pleased with how we played today.”