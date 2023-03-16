Edit Account-Sign Out
Brighton and Hove Albion's new predicted finish after win over Crystal Palace boosts European hope, plus where Liverpool, Newcastle United, Brentford, Fulham and Chelsea will finish - picture gallery

Brighton bolstered their dreams of European football with a battling 1-0 win at home to Crystal Palace.

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 16th Mar 2023, 09:52 GMT
Brighton & Hove Albion are very well-placed for European qualification after the win over Crystal Palace last night.
Brighton & Hove Albion are very well-placed for European qualification after the win over Crystal Palace last night.
Brighton & Hove Albion are very well-placed for European qualification after the win over Crystal Palace last night.

Solly March hit the winner as Albion bagged another massive three points.

It leaves them just six points behind Spurs in the final Champions League spots and with two games in hand.

They are just two points back from Newcastle United and level with Liverpool, and with a game in hand, with Europa League football looking a real possibility.

Qualify for Champions League: 99% Win league: 54%
Here’s who the supercomputer thinks needs to get their passports ready for next season.

Qualify for Champions League: 99% Win league: 46%
Qualify for Champions League: 74%
Qualify for Champions League: 33%
Qualify for Champions League: 34%
Qualify for Champions League: 28%
Qualify for Champions League: 25%
Champions League qualification: 3%
Mid-table finish
Mid-table finish.
Mid-table finish.
Relegation chances: 10%
Relegation chances: 15%
Relegation chances: 21%
Relegation chances: 17%
Relegation chances: 29%
Relegation chances: 45%
Relegation chances: 44%
Relegation chances: 48%
Relegation chances: 71%
