Brighton and Hove Albion's new predicted finish after win over Crystal Palace boosts European hope, plus where Liverpool, Newcastle United, Brentford, Fulham and Chelsea will finish - picture gallery
Brighton bolstered their dreams of European football with a battling 1-0 win at home to Crystal Palace.
Published 16th Mar 2023, 09:52 GMT
Solly March hit the winner as Albion bagged another massive three points.
It leaves them just six points behind Spurs in the final Champions League spots and with two games in hand.
They are just two points back from Newcastle United and level with Liverpool, and with a game in hand, with Europa League football looking a real possibility.
Here’s who the supercomputer thinks needs to get their passports ready for next season.
Let us know where you think Forest will finish via our social media channels.
Get the latest Seagulls news, here.