Brighton and Leeds United striker bids scuppered by La Liga club, West Ham linked to '£25m' defender deal, Palace eye Mali midfield star

Manchester City were made to work but in the end they ran out fairly comfortable 3-0 winners against Brighton and Hove Albion at the Etihad Stadium last night.

It was a nervy night for Pep Guardiola's men as Liverpool had piled on the pressure in the Premier League title race by thrashing Manchester United 4-0 at Anfield.

Brighton arrived full of confidence having just enjoyed away victories at Tottenham and Arsenal but in the end the class of City shone through and the surged back to the top of the table.

Kevin De Bruyne, returning to the side after sitting out Saturday’s FA Cup semi-final loss to Liverpool, provided the inspiration for City’s breakthrough.

The Belgian provided the break to tee up City’s first for Riyad Mahrez, although the Algerian’s strike took a fortunate deflection. De Bruyne then set up Bernardo Silva to wrap up victory late on after Phil Foden added a second, also with aid of a deflection.

Elsewhere last night, Arsenal boosted their top four hopes with a pulsating 4-2 win at Chelsea and relegated threatened Everton claimed a point against Leicester and Newcastle pretty much secured their safety with a 1-0 win against Crystal Palace.

Scroll down and click through for all of Thursday's Premier League transfer news and gossip.

1. They've got some Cheek Newcastle United and Crystal Palace are among the teams to have been linked with a summer move for Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek.The England international scored for the Blues in their FA Cup semi-final win over Palace last weekend. (90min) Photo Sales

2. Dejan delights Spurs look set to pay the remaining £24.9m necessary to sign Juventus winger Dejan Kulusevski on a permanent deal. The Sweden international has impressed since joining the club on loan in January, contributing three goals and six assists in ten Premier League starts. (Evening Standard) Photo Sales

3. Spain gain for Diaz Prolific Blackburn striker Ben Brereton Diaz nearing a move to Sevilla. The The Chile international was being tracked by Premier League outfits Brighton, West Ham and Leeds (Teamtalk) Photo Sales

4. Cheick him out Crystal Palace are said to be talks with Lens’ over a move for their midfielder Cheick Doucoure. The 22-year-old Mali international is likely to cost around £16m, and his teammate Seko Fofana has described him as “incredibly complete” (HITC) Photo Sales