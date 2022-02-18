Brighton have played some impressive football this season and despite their painful 2-0 loss at Manchester United last Tuesday, they are ninth in the Premier League and on track for their highest ever top flight finish.

Potter’s team play an attractive possession based style of play and have caused numerous problems to many of the top teams this campaign.

The likes of Rob Sanchez, Adam Webster, Marc Cucurella, Tariq Lamptey, Yves Bissouma and Neal Maupay have all flourished under his management.

His senior pros Danny Welbeck, Adam Lallana, Lewis Dunk and Pascal Gross are also playing some of their best football in the latter stages of their Premier League careers and speak highly about Potter’s management style.

Potter, 45, joined Brighton in 2019 and is contracted with the Seagulls until June 2025.

The former Swansea and Ostersunds manager has previously been linked with positions at Everton, Tottenham and Newcastle but Wright and Cole - speaking on Sky Sports ahead of Brighton’s loss at Old Trafford - believe Potter is a top four manager in waiting.

Wright said: “The way they [Brighton] have recruited and the way they have played and how well coached they are.

“If only they were able to score more goals, because we have seen them on so many occasions miss unbelievable chances - last season and this season - they would be way up the league.

“Because of how well they play, he changes the formation during games, that is how good he is with in-game management. They are well coached.

Asked if Potter can go right to the top and manage a top four club, Cole added: “100 per cent. Absolutely 100 per cent!

“The job he has done at Brighton, amazing. There was possibility of a move to Tottenham in the summer but he turned it down. That shows he is capable at managing at a higher level.”

1. Pogba open to English move Paul Pogba is ‘willing to listen to offers’ from other Premier League clubs when his contract expires at Manchester United at the end of the season. (Telegraph) (Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images) Photo Sales

2. Villa keen on Milner Aston Villa are in contention to land James Milner, with Steven Gerrard keen on signing the Liverpool veteran. (Fichajes) (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) Photo Sales

3. City want Leao Manchester City have joined the likes of Arsenal and Newcastle United in the race to sign AC Milan and Portugal attacker Rafael Leao. (CalcioMercato) (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images) Photo Sales

4. Raphinha ‘holding off’ on talks Leeds United star and reported Chelsea target Raphinha is “holding off” talks over a new contract as he is waiting for offers from European top teams, including Chelsea and Liverpool. (Goal) (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images) Photo Sales