Brighton and Newcastle stars named alongside Kevin De Bruyne and Man United ace in Garth Crooks' team of the week - Gallery
Leo Trossard was once again a key man as Brighton enjoyed a high-octane 4-1 win against Graham Potter's Chelsea at the Amex Stadium last Saturday.
Potter was jeered throughout his return to Brighton, where he spent three mostly successful seasons before joining Chelsea last month.
Trossard opened the scoring for the Seagulls with Pascal Gross and own goals from Trevoh Chalobah and Ryben Loftus-Cheek sealing the win for Roberto De Zerbi's men. Kai Havertz netted a second half consolation for the Blues.
Crooks, writing on the BBC website, said: "There seems to be some suggestion that Graham Potter owes Brighton fans an apology for leaving Amex Stadium for Stamford Bridge so abruptly," said Garth.
"An apology - what for? Brighton fans should think themselves very lucky to have had Potter for as long as they did. It was well known in football circles that he had turned down a number of offers before he succumbed to the lure of Chelsea.
"The problem the Seagulls have now is can they hang on to Leandro Trossard, who destroyed Chelsea, and made it very uncomfortable for Potter on his return to his old club. It is not unusual for good players to end up at bigger clubs - or managers for that matter."
Garth Crooks team of the week...