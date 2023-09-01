Brighton and Nike reveal new limited edition kit for debut Europa League campaign

Brighton have cranked up the excitement for their upcoming Europa League campaign by announcing the release of a limited edition kit for the 2023-24 campaign.

The shirt sees the return of the fan favourite ‘Hyper Turq’ shade that made its debut on the 2021-22 away kit, as well as a printed illustration of the iconic Brighton Pavilion.

Mainly white with a blend to Hyper Turq and featuring a black mesh back, sleeves and side panels, the kit is said to be a ‘celebration of club’s achievements and our city’s culture’ in the Seagulls’ first ever European campaign.

Mahmoud Dahoud, Billy Gilmour and Evan Ferguson were chosen to model the new kit, representing a mix of players with existing European experience – with Gilmour being a Champions League winner – and those for whom this is a new test.

The club have said that there are a limited number of shirts to purchase in men’s, women’s and youth sizes, with an initial two-hour window having been in place for UK fans to make pre-orders before the shirt was released internationally at 12:30pm (BST).

Prices for the kits are listed at £70 for adult sizes and £60 for youth, while personalisation can be added for £15 and Europa League sleeve badges for £10.

It was added that the kit could not be guaranteed to be worn in any Europa League matches, with the design being released prior to Albion discovering their Group Stage opponents.

With the kit living up to all the teaser videos featured on club social media accounts on Thursday night and becoming an instant hit with many fans, it may quickly go down in the list of iconic change strips the Seagulls have donned.