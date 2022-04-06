Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder insists they are working away behind the scenes as they plan ahead for the summer transfer window.

Striker Aaron Connolly joined on loan from Brighton last January and despite a slow start, the Ireland international is now starting to contribute well towards Boro’s push for the play-offs.

Connolly has netted just twice in 13 appearances but his aggressive and direct style of play has impressed Wilder.

The former Sheffield United boss even compared his 22-year-old loan star to ex-Liverpool and Wales international Craig Bellamy this week.

Connolly, however, remains contracted to Brighton until June 2024 and his loan at the Riverside expires this May.

When asked what the future holds for Connolly, Wilder said: “It’s not something we’ve thought about. We’re working away behind the scenes, in terms of looking at potential things that could happen, and that’s something we always have to do in terms of medium and long-term planning.

“We’ll consider outs and ins, and there’ll inevitably be changes in the summer.

“It’s the second window in, and while it’ll still be a difficult window, it should be an easier one than January in terms of getting the squad to what we want it to look like. But in terms of the specifics, we’re wanting to focus on the here and now, and we’ve not really talked to players about contract situations.

“We want the full focus on the job in hand, which is obviously trying to get into the play-offs. Let’s not get ourselves distracted. There’s been no conversation, but there have been more general discussions about what direction we want to go in and we’ll keep that going.”

