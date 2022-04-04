Brighton and Norwich's new predicted Premier League finish as fresh twists boost Brentford, Newcastle and Leeds

Saturday's draw ended Brighton's six match losing streak but also exposed some familiar failings.

Once again Graham Potter's team played some impressive football and dominated large chunks of the match against Dean Smith's strugglers.

But it was Albion's inability to convert chances that once again proved to be the main cause of concern for home fans.

Neal Maupay missed opportunities - including a penalty - while Solly March, Danny Welbeck and Joel Veltman all had chances to break the deadlock.

It could have been worse for Brighton as Norwich almost nicked an unlikely victory when Milot Rashica blazed high over the bar from inside the area.

Potter's men have 34 points this season. They have the joint highest amount of draws with 13 and have scored just 26 times all season - only Burnley and Norwich have fewer.

Smith's men remain rooted to the bottom and the Canaries seem destined to return to the Championship.

Elsewhere Frank Lampard's and Everton's troubles continued as they went down 2-1 West Ham while Newcastle were walloped 5-1 by Antonio Conte's Tottenham.

Brentford had the result of the weekend as they fought back to topple Chelsea 4-1 at Stamford Bridge.

Burnley and Watford remain in serious trouble after defeats to Man City and Liverpool respectively, while Leeds are not yet out of danger after their 1-1 draw against Southampton.

Scroll down and click through to sSee how data experts FiveThirtyEight believe the final Premier League table will look in May:

1. Manchester City (92 points) Pep Guardiola has seen his side through an exceptionally fine season and City are likely to be rewarded with a fourth title in five seasons. Photo Sales

2. Liverpool (89 points) Jurgen Klopp has once again been outstanding for Liverpool, but they are predicted to lose out on the title to City once again. The Reds are after a quadruple, but the stats suggest they’re not in luck this time around. Photo Sales

3. Chelsea (77 points) Despite the recent off-field issues that continue to plague the Blues, Thomas Tuchel is still set to lead his side to a third place finish in the Premier League. Photo Sales

4. Arsenal (71 points) After a few inconsistencies for Mikel Arteta’s side and the departure of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, the Gunners are set to be rewarded for a stronger second half with a top four, Champions League football-earning finish. Photo Sales