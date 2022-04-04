Brighton and Norwich's new predicted Premier League finish as fresh twists boost Brentford, Newcastle and Leeds

Saturday's draw ended Brighton's six match losing streak but also exposed some familiar failings.
Once again Graham Potter's team played some impressive football and dominated large chunks of the match against Dean Smith's strugglers.
But it was Albion's inability to convert chances that once again proved to be the main cause of concern for home fans.
Neal Maupay missed opportunities - including a penalty - while Solly March, Danny Welbeck and Joel Veltman all had chances to break the deadlock.
It could have been worse for Brighton as Norwich almost nicked an unlikely victory when Milot Rashica blazed high over the bar from inside the area.
Potter's men have 34 points this season. They have the joint highest amount of draws with 13 and have scored just 26 times all season - only Burnley and Norwich have fewer.
Smith's men remain rooted to the bottom and the Canaries seem destined to return to the Championship.
Elsewhere Frank Lampard's and Everton's troubles continued as they went down 2-1 West Ham while Newcastle were walloped 5-1 by Antonio Conte's Tottenham.
Brentford had the result of the weekend as they fought back to topple Chelsea 4-1 at Stamford Bridge.
Burnley and Watford remain in serious trouble after defeats to Man City and Liverpool respectively, while Leeds are not yet out of danger after their 1-1 draw against Southampton.
